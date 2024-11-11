With Indonesia, India's opportunity and Beijing's eye





Despite a shared history, India has neglected its eastern neighbors over the past six decades. On October 20, vital maritime neighbor Indonesia experienced a potentially crucial energy transition. Prabowo Subianto, an obviously nationalist, succeeded the affable Joko Widodo as president, with the latter's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, providing continuity as vice president.

China is the first country President Prabowo is visiting, despite the intrusion of a Chinese coast guard vessel into Indonesian waters on October 26. Prabowo's relations with the United States remain cautious due to his human rights record. India must welcome President Prabowo before another key neighbor joins the sinosphere, despite Indonesian wariness of China's authoritarian commercial and geopolitical influence.

Prabowo belongs to a historic but controversial family. His father Sumitro Djojohadikusumo was the only one to have served as a high-ranking minister in the cabinets of Sukarno (1945-1967) and Suharto (1968-1998). Since Suharto overthrew almost every aspect of the Sukarnos regime during his reign, it required great political skill to serve both. Prabowos' grandfather, Margono Djojohadikusumo, founded Bank Negara Indonesia. It briefly served as the central bank of the nationalist Sukarno regime, which Dutch colonialists attempted to overthrow between October 1945 and December 1949. Sumitro, with a new doctorate in economics from the Netherlands, became Indonesia's first representative to of the UN in 1946. When Biju Patnaik, then future CM of Odisha and flying ace, flew his Dakota to an improvised airfield near Jakarta in July 1947, he saved Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir and Vice President Hatta from the clutches of the Dutch army, allowing the first to fly to New York. There, Sumitro and Sjahrir were able to convey Indonesia's anti-colonial message to the world. By November 1945, ironically, the British Indian Army had been instrumental in Dutch attempts to retake Indonesia from the revolutionary Sukarnos regime. After British Brigadier AWS Mallaby was accidentally killed in Surabaya, the British used Maratha, Jat and Rajput troops in the horrific three-week battle for that city, killing at least 15,000 Indonesians and rendering 2,00,000 homeless. shelter. November 10, 1945 is still commemorated as Hari Pahlawan (Heroes' Day) in Indonesia. Another year passed before Indian troops withdrew, thereby leveling the field in the Dutch-Indonesian War. Sukarno hosted the Bandung Conference in April 1955, which would give birth to the Non-Aligned Movement that India and Indonesia helped create. But in the late 1950s, Sumitro not only fell out with Sukarno, he also led a CIA-backed separatist rebellion in Sumatra, one of six CIA-sponsored coup attempts against Sukarno in the late 1950s. Ironically, an attempt by Joseph Stalin to foment a communist coup against Sukarno in 1948 had led the United States (led by President Harry S. Truman) to support India to Sukarno at the UN, thus precipitating the final departure of the Netherlands in December 1949. But the Dulles brothers (who headed the State Department and the CIA under Dwight D. Eisenhower) believed that Sukarno posed a threat to the anti-communist objectives of the United States. Documents declassified in 2017 confirmed that the October 1965 coup, in which the pro-Chinese Sukarno was replaced by the anti-communist Suharto, was supported by the United States, marking one of the greatest successes Americans of the Cold War in Asia. At the end of Suharto's three decades of rule, General Prabowo Subianto (married to Suharto's daughter, Titiek) was to become military leader, having successively commanded Kopassus and Kostrad, the two strategic military units that Suharto had led in 1965. With Suharto's ouster in 1998, Prabowo fell from grace, with the West implicating him for alleged atrocities during East Timor's independence struggle and the 1998 anti-Suharto riots. from Prabowo, Soedradjad Djiwandono, head of Bank Indonesia. (the central bank), was indicted for granting excessive loans to failed banks during the 1997-98 financial crisis. Prabowo's brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo's Semen Cibinong group was among the first to collapse during this crisis. India's relations with Suharto's Indonesia were strained, especially after Delhi's shift to the USSR in 1971. Post-Suharto presidents like Abdurrahman Wahid and Megawati Sukarnoputri were keen to deepen ties with India , especially given the maritime disputes between Indonesia and China over the Natuna Sea. Relations became particularly warm during outgoing President Jokowi's decade in power, with India working with Indonesia to develop the strategic Sabang port in Aceh, strengthening its connectivity with the Nicobar Islands and exploring the development of facilities joint naval forces. Prabowo and Hashim went into exile after the fall of Suharto, rebuilding their business fortunes in 2008. Hashim's ventures in forestry, plantations, minerals and coal restored his place among the 50 richest Indonesians . Prabowos' party, Gerindra, is the third largest party in parliament and helped him run for president three times. After bitterly contesting the outcome of the 2019 elections, Jokowi offered him an olive branch, which appointed him as defense minister. Jokowis' support ensured a solid victory for Prabowo this year. Indonesia's mineral-rich economy is one of the world's largest exporters of thermal coal, rubber, palm oil, nickel (vital for electric vehicle batteries), and tin, and an exporter significant amount of natural gas. This makes it naturally complementary to India’s growing manufacturing sector. There are opportunities for deeper cooperation for Indian service professionals to help Indonesia reduce trade costs. Indonesia's turbulent modern history should not obscure the deep civilizational ties that unite our two nations. The statue of Arjuna Wijaya (representing Arjun and Krishna) built by Suharto in Jakarta's Merdeka (Independence) Square symbolizes the depth of these bonds. Let us embrace President Prabowo and deepen natural ties with ASEAN's largest nation before it too (like Myanmar) falls into the lap of China due to our benevolent neglect. Basu is an economist and author of Asian Reborn

