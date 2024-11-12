Turkish opposition says Greece is profiting from tensions between government and the West

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Eylem Ertug Ertugrul, along with other CHP representatives, submitted a motion to parliament on November 6 requesting a floor discussion on allegations that Greece would have occupied the Turkish islands in the Aegean Sea. Opposition representatives believe that the Turkish government is being too conciliatory towards Greece in order to avoid conflicts with the West.

Outlining the reasons for the motion, Ertugrul accused Greece of violating international law by militarizing the eastern Aegean islands, including Lesvos, Lemnos, Chios and Samos, which have been designated as demilitarized zones under the Treaty. of Lausanne of 1912. He further alleged that Greece created municipalities, held elections and collected taxes from Turkish territories.

Ertugrul also criticized the Turkish government for its inadequate response to these violations, pointing out contradictions in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's previous statements on the issue. While Erdogan had previously warned Greece with the phrase We might come suddenly one night, he then appeared to move towards reconciliation, declaring that “the matter is closed” after relations improved following his election as 2023. Ertugrul argued that this inconsistency in the government's approach has emboldened Greece and undermined Turkey's position on national sovereignty.

Ertugrul called for a thorough investigation into the government's handling of the Greek military presence on these islands and stressed the need for transparency to preserve peace and stability in the region.

In support of the CHP motion, former ambassador and member of the Future Party (Gelecek Partisi), Cemalettin Kani Torun, criticized Turkey's failure to effectively use international law to challenge Greece's claims and the militarization of contested islands. Torun highlighted the intensification of military cooperation between Greece and the United States, including the creation of a new US military base in Alexandroupoli, located just 45 kilometers from the Turkish border. He argued that the base, the ninth U.S. military installation in Greece, serves to counter Russia but also ignores Turkey's regional security concerns. Torun claimed that this development transformed the Aegean conflict into a broader regional security issue influenced by the US strategy to contain Russia, notably through the transfer of US armored vehicles to the Greek islands. He urged Turkey to adopt a proactive foreign policy to address growing tensions in the region.

The presence and number of American military bases in Greece is a subject that periodically comes up in Turkish political discourse. On the eve of the 2023 elections, President Erdogan criticized the growing US military presence in the neighboring country. There are almost 10 [US] bases in Greece, he said. Who is threatened? Why are these bases established in Greece?

Erdogan had previously noted that Greece itself had effectively become a US military base. U.S. military installations in Greece are often highlighted by government-funded Turkish media and nationalist groups that support the government. These pro-government commentators claim that U.S. bases pose a threat to Turkey, even though there are often inconsistent figures on the precise number of supposed bases.

In reality, there is only one US base in Greece, located in Souda Bay, which has been operational since 1969. However, under the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), signed in October 2021 and ratified by Greece, In May 2022, in parliament, US forces were given access to four additional Greek military bases.

Y (Good) Party MP Enol Sunat expressed support for the motion, saying Greece had systematically occupied Turkish islands since 2004, moving to a more open annexation strategy in 2009. Sunat criticized Turkish governments precedents for failing to respond to these actions, alleging that they turned a blind eye to Greece's encroachments based on their previous hopes of membership in the European Union. She also referred to President Erdogan's inconsistent statements, emphasizing that his threats were not followed by concrete actions, which had caused confusion among public opinion and emboldened Greece. Sunat called for a dedicated investigation to restore Turkey's sovereignty over the disputed territories.

Responding on behalf of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), MP Abdurrahman Babacan highlighted the legal framework established by historic treaties, including the Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, which stipulated that certain islands would remain demilitarized. Babacan stressed that Turkey's foreign policy regarding the Aegean Sea has always relied on peaceful engagement, but he acknowledged that regional dynamics have changed, particularly after the 2020 US elections. He argued that the he election of President Joe Biden had revitalized relations between the United States and Greece, with a renewed emphasis on transatlantic policies and strategic interests in the region. Babacan linked Greece's increased military posture to its alignment with US strategic interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.

Babacan rejected the idea that Greece would occupy the Turkish islands, describing the issue as a complex dispute over the status of specific islets and maritime boundaries. He reaffirmed that Turkey's approach to these disputes would continue to focus on dialogue and peaceful diplomacy, ensuring the protection of national interests and regional stability.

The CHP's motion was rejected by the ruling party and its allies following a vote in the general assembly.

It is no secret that President Erdogan's approach to Greece has undergone significant changes before and after the 2023 general elections. As Turkey struggles with a difficult economic situation, he It is understandable that Erdogan, in an effort to avoid further crises with the EU and the United States, is cautious about escalating tensions with Greece. The cessation of oil exploration activities by Turkish ships near the Aegean Sea and Cyprus, as well as the warm signals sent by Erdogan during his visit to Athens on December 7, 2023, are considered not only a gesture towards the Greece but also as a message addressed to Greece. West.

Despite his increasingly poor human rights record and the erosion of democracy in Turkey, Erdogan remains keenly aware of the support he receives from the West, particularly because of his role in preventing migrants from European coasts. He also understands that handling the Russian-Ukrainian conflict while balancing accusations of facilitating the evasion of sanctions on Russia has led to a discordant role within NATO. Given these factors, Erdogan is well aware that a military conflict with Greece would not be beneficial for his government.

However, the Greek question has always been a political tool in Türkiye, often used by politicians to attract nationalist voters. Erdogan frequently exploits this narrative ahead of elections, but as Turkey now focuses on discussions about possible military operations in northern Syria and Kurdish groups there, the prospect of the Greek issue resurfacing as a topic principal seems unlikely in the immediate future.

Text of the motion presented by the main Turkish opposition party, the CHP:

