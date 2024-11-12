Politics
Prabowo meets Xi Jinping, this is the intimate relationship between China and Indonesia
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, met with the President of China, Xi Jinping, from November 8 to 10, 2024. Prabowo's visit to Beijing resulted in several important points that further strengthened China's relations Indonesia with China.
For example, Indonesia and China agreed to mheld the first meeting of the 2+2 dialogue mechanism for foreign ministers and defense ministers in 2025. It serves as the main platform for expanding high-level strategic communications and political, security and defense between the two countries.
Previously, in August 2024, Indonesia and China held a 2+2 dialogue mechanism meeting to strengthen regional stability.
During the meeting, China expressed clear positions and proposals on issues concerning its core interests and major concerns such as the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea issues.
|
Photo: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. (REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool)
In response, Indonesia expressed its commitment to the one-China principle and offered to properly resolve disputes through peaceful negotiations, so as to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.
Furthermore, Indonesia reaffirms its consistent adherence to the One-China principle in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. This recognition refers to the government of the People's Republic of China being the only legitimate government representing all of China and to the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable country. part of China and support peaceful national reunification.
In addition, Indonesia and China also officially signed an agreement worth 10 billion US dollars, or 156 trillion rupiah, at the Indonesia-China Business Forum in Beijing on Sunday (11/10/2024 ). This collaboration will cover various sectors including food, new energies, technology and biotechnology.
LaunchReutersOn Monday (11/11/2024), Chinese battery materials manufacturer GEM signed an agreement with PT Vale Indonesia to build a high-pressure acid leaching plant in Central Sulawesi. According to documents filed in Shenzhen, this cooperation aims in part to secure nickel resources.
The nickel industry in Indonesia, the world's largest producer of the metal, is dominated by Chinese companies, including Tsingshan Holding Group and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt.
For information, nickel in Indonesia is expected to contribute 45% of global nickel reserves.
Meanwhile, according to documents presented by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia's nickel ore reserves are the largest reserves in the world, with a share of 42.1% of all global reserves. Next come Australia with a share of 18.4%, Brazil 12.2%, Russia 6.4%, New Caledonia 5.4%, the Philippines 3.7%, China 3.2%. , the rest being made up of other countries.
Prior to the $10 billion deal, Chinese investors proposed building an integrated nickel industrial zone in Southeast Sulawesi, with an estimated investment value of $10.5 billion.
The Chinese investor in question is CNGR Ding Xing New Energy.
Amid great potential and Chinese investors actively entering the Indonesian market, Prabowo emphasized that the government will continue to maintain the sustainability of the domestic nickel industry. For information, the value of nickel exports resulting from the downstream program has increased considerably. Without corrective measures, the value of downstream nickel exports reached IDR 500 trillion.
Additionally, downstream nickel has had many positive impacts from an economic, social and technological perspective. This swallowing therefore deserves to be continued and improved. Because the higher Indonesia's capacity to process downstream mineral resources, the higher the added value produced.
It is also hoped that the swallowing carried out by Indonesia will not only stop at nickel commodities, but also other mineral products.
In addition, both countries will introduce visa measures, including long-term, multiple-entry visas, and encourage more direct flights and on-demand destinations.
According to him, this meeting is an opportunity to strengthen Indonesia-China relations which have lasted for several centuries. Prabowo also emphasized that China is not only considered a great power, but also a great civilization closely related to Indonesia.
“We have lived side by side for centuries and our cultures and societies have been interconnected for many years,” the President said.
The cooperation agreement signed between Indonesia and China is as follows:
Chinese investment in IR
Chinese investments have continued to grow over the past ten years.
In 2013, China's total investment reached only US$297 million, making it the 12th largest investor in Indonesia. In 2015, China rose to 9th place with an investment of US$628 million to reach third place in 2017.
Panda Country's investment reached US$3.2 billion in 2021, with the number of projects reaching 1,806. This number is behind only Singapore and Hong Kong.
Investments continue to skyrocket to $7.4 billion in 2023, with a total of 8,370 projects. At the same time, Chinese investments made between January and September 2024 reached $5.73 billion, an increase of 2.3%.
Chinese investments are not only in large companies worth tens of billions of rupees, such as Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Company Limited (Huayou) which is building a nickel processing and refining facility (smelter) in Kolaka, China. Southeast Sulawesi, or Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) which develops vehicle battery electricity.
In the infrastructure sector, China and Indonesia are also working together to build the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail megaproject, the Jatigede Reservoir in Sumedang, West Java, and the Medan-Kualanamu toll road.
|
