Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi given 14-page questionnaire in '£190m deal'





Rawalpindi [Pakistan]November 11: An accountability court in Rawalpindi handed over a 14-page questionnaire to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi as part of the $190 million settlement, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, the questionnaire contains 79 questions related to the reference provided to the couple for their final statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1898 of Pakistan.

Their lawyer, Salman Safdar, received the questionnaire in their presence during the last hearing. Khan and Bibi were ordered to submit their response to the Court today.

In a copy of the questionnaire available to Geo News, it was observed that the court had asked the PTI founder whether he and his associates had illegally obtained “monetary benefits”, which include land measuring 458 kanals, and, in return, had facilitated “unlawful and illegal exploitation.” dishonest transfer/adjustment of 171.159 million out of 190 million, meant for the State of Pakistan.”

According to Geo News, the court, while citing evidence, said that co-accused Shahzad Akbar, former special assistant on accountability, “in connivance and with active knowledge” of Imran, had deceptively sent a note dated December 2, 2019 to the deposed Prime Minister.

Seeking its response, the court said: “The note contained distorted information, implying that the funds frozen in the United Kingdom were to be returned to the State of Pakistan, wrongly terming the land purchase agreement as a fine and knowingly denied that the Supreme Court account was being exploited. for the benefit of the State of Pakistan,” according to Geo News.

The Court of Auditors also noted: “It appears from the evidence that the imprisoned politician, as Prime Minister, received dishonest instructions for placing the note as a supplementary agenda without prior circulation, in violation of the company rules, in 1973, despite the fact that your co-accused Mirza Shahzad Akbar, with your active connivance and under your influence, had already signed and submitted, in a dishonest and unacknowledged manner, the confidential document to the National Crime Agency UK on 11 November 2019.

Geo News observed that the court had also sought its response regarding the December 3 cabinet meeting, during which the note was presented and Imran insisted on approving paragraph 10 of the note without allowing any discussion on the order of the extra day.

During the hearing on November 7, Khan and Bibi's lawyers completed the cross-examination of the last and 35th witness at Adiala Prison, bringing the leading finding to the final stage.

After cross-examining a total of 35 witnesses as part of the reference, lawyers for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said they did not wish to present further evidence.

Cross-examination of the last witness began on July 30 and continued for 20 hearings over three months. Additionally, Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Usman Gul, completed the cross-examination during 14 hearings.

Geo News reported that the “190 million dossier”, as per the charges, accuses Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi of allegedly adjusting PKR 50 billion (or 190 million at the time), sent by the National Crime Agency (NCA ) British to the Pakistani government. as part of a deal with a real estate mogul.

Subsequently, Khan obtained his cabinet's approval for the settlement with the UK's crime agency on December 3, 2019, without disclosing details of the confidential agreement.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

According to NAB officials, the PTI founder and his wife got land worth billions of rupees from the real estate tycoon to build an educational institution, in return for entering into a deal to to give legal cover to the real estate tycoon's black money received from British crime. agency.

