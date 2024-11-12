How Fox News Called Donald Trump Election Night 2024 First





Going into election night, even Fox News Channel executives didn't think Donald Trump had a decisive advantage over Kamala Harris.

“At 5 p.m., the most likely outcome was a very close election,” says Arnon Mishkin, who has run Fox News' decision desk for years. “Different people looked at the data and said this could tilt Trump and this could tilt Harris.”

Within hours, however, another story unfolded — and Fox News viewers were early to hear it told. Fox News was able to call many states earlier than many of its competitors, including a critical defeat for the Harris campaign in Pennsylvania in the early morning hours that largely decided the race in Trump's favor.

How so? The company has invested heavily in new election technology over the past decade that relies less on exit polls and more on on-the-ground data from each state. The Associated Press is working with Fox News on the project, called Fox News Voter Analysis, which uses extensive online surveys of registered voters. “I think for some reason there is evidence that people who vote one way are less willing to spend the time investing or filling out a questionnaire,” Mishkin says. “We’ve seen this for years.”

This arrangement benefited Fox News. In 2018, for example, the network was able to announce relatively early in that year's midterm elections that Democrats were likely to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. NBC News and CNN wouldn't follow up with similar screenings until much later in the night. In 2020, Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden — a projection that drew significant backlash from the outlet's conservative fans, even though it was borne out by the actual results.

Like many other media outlets, Fox News tends to attract a larger audience in the months leading up to a presidential election. This dynamic may help the Fox Corp network. to achieve its goal of recent years: to bring together not only conservative viewers, but also independents and Democrats who can then be used to generate support from a wider range of sponsors. With Fox and its competitors all expected to lose subscribers over the next two years as consumers migrate to streaming video from linear television, demonstrating a broadly engaged audience has become more crucial. .

And yet the network remains a powerful draw at events like election night. Fox News Channel was the most-watched network last Tuesday, according to Nielsen data, with 9.8 million people watching between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Despite this, fewer Americans tuned in to television news overall for election results, with the vote widening. Nightly viewership across all networks fell to 42.3 million, compared to 56.9 million in pandemic-hit 2020 and 71.4 million in 2016.

Fox News' Mishkin sees the outlet's voting technology as a key part of helping its anchors and analysts quickly deliver a breakthrough story to viewers. It was clear “from the start,” he said, that Trump and Harris were competing for a tight pool of undecideds. By the time Biden withdrew from the race, Mishkin said, “Ninety percent of the people, the voters, knew who they were going to vote for,” Mishkin said. “Only 10% remained. »

He believes the outcome of the 2016 election, when Trump first won the White House, was more shocking to voters. In 2024, he said, Trump's victory “wasn't a total shock, but most people thought it would be close.” Everyone knew he had a chance.

The executive wants to make some improvements to the process in time for the 2026 midterm elections. He emphasizes the growing importance of understanding not only which votes are arriving on Election Day, but also how many are arriving by mail in advance . In states where vote counts may be dominated by residents of a few large counties, this type of information could prove crucial.

He would also like to get his hands on “more precinct-level data reporting,” but that could prove a challenge. “It can be very difficult. In most states, early voting is not recorded by precincts. This is reported by county. Clearly, when it comes to this type of media coverage, nuance matters.

