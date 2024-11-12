Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif government considers civil service reforms proposed by Imran Khan





Islamabad [Pakistan]November 11: The Shehbaz Sharif-led government evaluates a package of civil service reforms that were initially drawn up and approved under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of Imran Khan, but which have remained largely unaddressed. implementation.

The reform agenda, developed by the Imran Khan administration's task force on civil service reform after extensive consultations with over 3,000 participants over 68 sessions, aimed to modernize Pakistan's bureaucracy through changes structural, procedural and incentive-based, The News International reported.

Led by Ishrat Husain, the Civil Service Reform Task Force has developed a comprehensive plan targeting various aspects of the bureaucracy, including the recruitment process.

One of the major changes proposed to the existing examination structure of the Central Superior Services (CSS) included the introduction of a preliminary screening test, cluster examinations specific to various fields, psychometric assessments, structured interviews and increased automation within the system. Despite these recommendations, the PTI government has not implemented this overhaul of the CSS framework.

The Task Force also advocated an enhanced training program, which involved dividing mid-career and senior management courses into general training and specialized training. Although this aspect of the training program was implemented, the broader proposal to reorganize specialized training institutions and make training compulsory for senior and non-managerial civil servants remained unanswered.

Regarding performance management, the Task Force sought to move from the subjective Confidential Annual Report (ACR) system to an objective Performance Appraisal Report (PER) with clearly defined objectives and key performance indicators (KPI).

While the PTI administration introduced performance agreements between the prime minister and ministers, the new civil servant evaluation system has not been widely implemented, even though relevant forms have been developed, reported The News International.

Another important reform introduced under the PTI government, but later reversed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was the compulsory retirement of low-performing civil servants after 20 years of service. This change was upheld by the High Court, but the subsequent PDM government chose to restore the previous system.

In terms of compensation, the Task Force recommended monetization of various benefits such as housing, transportation and allowances for officers from grade 17 to grade 22. Additionally, it suggested that annual salary increments be based on individual performance ratings rather than a standard increase. for all. However, these recommendations were not implemented during the PTI's tenure.

To improve expertise within federal departments, the Task Force proposed the recruitment of technical experts and advisors through an open and competitive process. Although the government has partially implemented this proposal, only a limited number of appointments, including the recent hiring of an IT secretary from the private sector, have been made.

Under the PTI government, and following the advice of the Task Force, the selection process of CEOs and Managing Directors (MDs) of 62 public sector organizations was carried out through an open and merit-based approach, resulting the appointment of 16 expatriate Pakistanis to head various organizations, which reportedly yielded positive results.

For pension reform, the Task Force recommended moving from a defined benefit to a defined contribution scheme for new entrants, a proposal which has now been implemented by the current government.

Additionally, the Task Force proposed creating equal opportunities for advancement by requiring grade 19 civil servants to pass a civil service examination before moving to higher grades within the Federal Secretariat. The selected candidates would then be assigned to one of four ministerial groups: economy, social sector, technical or general management.

However, this proposal was not approved under the PTI administration, The News International reported.

As the current government reviews these proposals, there remains an opportunity to make transformative changes to the civil service that were initially considered but not implemented.

