Trkiye-Syria: Erdogan leaves the Arab-Islamic summit hall in Riyadh during Assad's speech





The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoganleft the room where the extraordinary joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held, organized today in Riyadh, while the Syrian head of state, Bashar al Assadhe began his speech. This is what the Turkish news site Haberler reports, stressing that Erdogan and Assad nevertheless participated in the family photo with the other leaders who participated in the summit promoted by Saudi Arabia. Relations between Turkey and Syria entered a crisis in 1998, when Ankara accused the Syrian government of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party. (PKK)designated a terrorist organization. Tensions then increased in 2011 following the outbreak of the civil war in Syria and the subsequent influx of millions of displaced Syrians into Turkey. Erdogan, then still prime minister, sharply criticized Assad for perpetrating violence “against his own people,” calling him a “terrorist.” In the context of the Syrian civil conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, Turkey has supported rebel forces opposing Assad's government. Furthermore, since 2018, Turkish forces have gradually intensified their incursions into the northern area of ​​Syrian territory against the Kurdish militias of the People's Protection Units. (ypg)branch of the PKK. In recent months, Erdogan and Assad have expressed their intention to begin a process aimed at normalizing their relations. The two countries had already sought reconciliation last year through talks promoted by Russia and Iran, but so far the meetings have not produced concrete results in normalizing relations. During the summer, Assad made it known that Damascus was open to all initiatives aimed at relaunching Turkish-Syrian relations, as long as they were “based on respect for the sovereignty of the Syrian state and its territory” . In subsequent statements in July, the Syrian president expressed his desire to see Turkish troops withdraw from the country, while emphasizing that this was not a precondition for negotiations with Ankara. However, the process has remained largely frozen since then. At the beginning of November, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidain an interview with the Hurriyet daily, said the Assad administration was not yet ready to reach an agreement with the Syrian opposition and Turkey to normalize relations. We hope that Assad will reach an agreement with his opposition. But as far as we know, he and his partners are not ready for such an agreement and broader normalization, Fidan said. Also read other news on News News Click here and receive updates on WhatsApp Follow us on Nova News social networks on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram

