Donald Trump to name immigration hawk Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff

Donald Trump will name Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy, putting the immigration hardliner in a top position in the White House.

During his election campaign, the president-elect said one of his immediate priorities once in the White House would be to usher in mass deportations of millions of people living in the United States illegally.

Miller has been among the most vocal and influential immigration hawks in Trump's inner circle for years. The 39-year-old's nomination will place the longtime conservative and adviser at the heart of the president-elect's efforts to reduce illegal immigration.

JD Vance, the vice president-elect, praised Miller in an article on X Monday, calling his selection, which was first reported by CNN, another fantastic choice by the president.

A spokesperson for Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment. Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

A young Senate member who quickly rose through the ranks of the Republican Party to become very influential in the first Trump administration. Miller has been credited with writing some of his most incendiary speeches, including Trump's 2017 inaugural address, in which he vowed to end what he described as American Carnage, a dystopian vision of a poor country ravaged by crime.

He also authored many of Trump's most polarizing immigration policies, including the travel ban on visitors from majority-Muslim countries and the policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

Miller, who has served as president of America First Legal, a conservative nonprofit legal group, since Trump left office, has continued to espouse hardline views on immigration in particular.

American First Legal celebrated a Texas federal court's ruling last week overturning the Biden administration's efforts to provide legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens.

At Trump's campaign rally at Madison Square Garden last month, Miller said America was for Americans and Americans only.

In a further sign that the former president is doubling down on his campaign messaging, Trump on Monday also named former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to head the top U.S. environmental regulator, the Environmental Protection Agency. This is the first public confirmation that the new administration will repeal Biden-era rules aimed at reducing U.S. carbon emissions.

In a statement coinciding with nearly 200 countries meeting in Baku for the annual U.N. climate talks, Trump said Zeldin would ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that are passed in a way that unleashes corporate power Americans while maintaining the purest air possible. and water on the planet.

News of the appointments came just a day after Trump said he had chosen Tom Homan as his so-called border czar to implement his plans to crack down on undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S. border. and Mexico and to expel those already in the United States.

Like Miller, Homan is a veteran of the first Trump administration: He was acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency when the president-elect was previously in the White House.

Tom Homan will join the Trump administration, in charge of our nations' borders (border czar), including but not limited to the southern border, the northern border, all maritime and air security, Trump said in an article on Truth. Social, its social media platform, on Sunday.

I have known Tom for a long time, and there is no one better to maintain order and control our borders, Trump added. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all deportations of illegal aliens to their countries of origin.

Trump has moved quickly to make several high-profile appointments for his second administration since his landslide victory over Kamala Harris last week. The president-elect last week named Susie Wiles, his 2024 campaign manager, as White House chief of staff, and separately confirmed Monday that he had chosen New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik as the next US ambassador. United States at the UN.

Additional reporting by James Politi in Washington

