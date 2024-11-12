Jailed former PM Khan says he will give date of protest 'in a few days' – Pakistan





Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would give the date of the protest in a few days, when his supporters would take to the streets for democracy and restoration of democracy.

I am ready to make any sacrifice for Haqeeqi Azadi of Pakistan, he told reporters in Adiala jail on Monday. Efforts will continue until the justice system is restored and our party activists and leaders are released.

I will personally communicate the date of a march in the coming days.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said at the party rally on November 9 that Khan would give a call for protests in November (this month). PTI supporters will wait for Khan's final call, he told his supporters at Swabisaid in his address to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insa supporters at the Swabi Awami Jirga rally.

At the rally, Gandapur took an oath to all his supporters to act in accordance with Khan's decisive appeal expected to be made in November, even if it takes life or resources. He reiterated that his supporters would not return home without releasing Khan from prison.

Khan claimed that the strategy was outlined at the PTI rally on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Swabi. This time, our supporters will not return home until their demands for the restoration of the Constitution, democracy and an independent judiciary, as well as the release of party members, are met.

He urged PTI officials, assembly members, local leaders, ticket holders, workers and supporters to complete their preparations and begin mobilization efforts on the ground.

At the rally, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said Khan would be released without any foreign influence.

Hopefully, Khan's release and freedom will be possible from here in accordance with the Constitution and law, Gohar said. The PTI is not expecting help from any foreign country, including the United States.

