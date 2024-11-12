Indonesia-only venture capitalist raises smaller funds as startup sector withers BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — Intudo Ventures, an Indonesian venture capital firm, raised $75 million for its fourth fund, downsizing its previous one as Southeast Asia's startup sector contracts. The new fund, Intudo Ventures IV, will invest in more than a dozen young Indonesian startups across sectors and help them expand globally, founding partners Eddy Chan and Patrick Yip said in an interview. The company previously secured $144 million for its third fund and also raised a separate $50 million fund to invest in areas such as renewable energy. We don't think Indonesia and Southeast Asia can support a fund exceeding $90 million, Chan said. The market is down about 45%. The gloomy global economic outlook has dented the valuations of technology companies, and venture capital firms have struggled to raise capital in a depressed market for IPOs. Southeast Asia remains a difficult market to raise capital as many of its still-unprofitable startups are considered high-risk by global venture capitalists. Now, money will go extremely far in the market and the startup sector is becoming more and more capital efficient, Chan said, adding that a company's initial investment in a company will be between 1 and 10 million dollars. Since the launch of Intudo Ventures in 2017, more capital has flowed into Southeast Asia, helping regional and local venture capital firms raise larger funds. Intudo said it would stay true to its roots as an early-stage venture capital firm with a direct focus on Indonesia. Investors in the new Intudos fund include more than 30 Indonesian families and their conglomerates, as well as Black Kite Capital, the family office of Singaporean investor Koh Boon Hwee. Its portfolio companies include telemedicine startup Halodoc, coffee retailer Common Grounds and financial technology company Xendit. 2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/international/2024/11/12/indonesia-only-vc-closes-smaller-75-million-fund-in-tech-winter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos