What Donald Trump's 'Concealed Carry Reciprocity' Means for Gun Rights





Donald Trump has promised to sign a “hidden reciprocity” law if he wins a second term.

This policy would allow gun owners with a state's concealed carry permit to legally carry their weapons in other states.

Every state in the United States allows some form of concealed carry, but regulations can vary widely.

Some states do not require permits to carry concealed weapons, while others require permits, stipulating certain conditions. States like California and New York have particularly strict requirements.

Trump expressed his intention to change the law in a 2023 speech, declaring: “I will protect the right of self-defense wherever it is under siege.” And I will sign concealed carry reciprocity. Your Second Amendment doesn't stop at the state line. “.

Trump has long campaigned on a pro-gun agenda and each time he has run for president, he has received support from the gun rights lobbying group the National Rifle Association (NRA) .

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

President-elect Donald Trump speaking at a National Rifle Association forum May 18, 2024 in Dallas. He promised to sign a law on “concealed reciprocity” if he won a second term. President-elect Donald Trump speaking at a National Rifle Association forum May 18, 2024 in Dallas. He promised to sign a law on “concealed reciprocity” if he won a second term. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The NRA and other pro-Second Amendment groups support relaxing concealed carry laws nationwide.

The NRA's official policy goes even further than Trump promised, advocating for what it calls “constitutional carry,” which would allow people who can legally own firearms to carry concealed firearms without the need for a permit.

This more lenient policy is also supported by other pro-gun groups, including the National Association for Gun Rights.

Democrats and groups that advocate for gun control have long opposed “concealed carry reciprocity.”

In 2017, during Trump's first presidency, House Republicans passed the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, before it was blocked in the Senate.

The Democratic National Committee said at the time: “A pet project of the NRA, this legislation would force states with stricter gun standards to comply with other states' looser regulations, thereby putting endangering our public safety and making it harder to enforce state laws that save lives. “.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit group that advocates for gun control, also criticized Trump's promise to adopt a concealed carry policy during his second term.

“Trump's vision for America: guns everywhere, for everyone, no questions asked,” they wrote on Instagram in October.

Mass shootings are on the rise in the United States. There have been more than 455 across the country so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Since 2020, there have been more than 600 mass shootings per year.

President Joe Biden has adopted various policies to try to stem gun violence throughout his presidency. Trump promised to undo them.

“In my second term, we will reverse all of Biden's attacks on the Second Amendment – the attacks are fast and furious – from the minute Crooked Joe leaves the White House,” Trump said at a meeting of the NRA members in May. .

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has led a campaign to strengthen gun control, including introducing universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

Trump has indicated he intends to loosen gun control laws by taking executive action and replacing Steven Dettelbach – called an “anti-gun fanatic” by the president-elect – as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

After Tuesday's election, when Trump won the presidency and Republicans took control of the Senate. Control of the House of Representatives is still in play, with several elections yet to be declared.

If Republicans also win the House, Trump and his party could pass legislation considered by many to be controversial, without significant opposition from Democrats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-concealed-carry-reciprocity-1983740 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos