President-elect Donald Trump picks New York's Lee Zeldin as EPA administrator





NEW YORK (WABC) — President-elect Trump has chosen former Rep. Lee Zeldin as EPA administrator, the second New Yorker to be selected to the cabinet.

“It is an honor to join President Trump's Cabinet as EPA Administrator. We will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring jobs back to the United States, and make the United States the leader We will do this while protecting access to clean air and water,” Zeldin said in a social media post.

In a statement, Trump said Zeldin “has been a true fighter for the America First policy.”

“He will ensure that fair and timely deregulatory decisions are made in ways that unleash the power of American businesses, while maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet.” , Trump said. “It will set new standards in environmental assessment and maintenance that will enable the United States to grow in a healthy, well-structured manner.”

Zeldin, who left Congress in 2023, was a surprising choice for the role. His public appearances, both in his own campaigns and on behalf of Trump, have often found him speaking on issues including the military, national security, anti-Semitism, US-Israeli relations, immigration and crime.

He was among the congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results. In Congress, he did not serve on committees overseeing environmental policy.

In 2016, he pushed to change the designation of about 150 square miles of federal waters in Long Island Sound to state jurisdiction for New York and Rhode Island. He wanted to open the area to striped bass fishing, which is allowed in state waters but prohibited in the federal zone.

Trump often pointed to Zeldin's performance in the 2022 gubernatorial race — where the Republican did far better than expected against Gov. Kathy Hochul — when he insisted he could be competitive in his Democratic home state. Although Trump didn't win New York, he did much better than in previous elections, notably in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Zeldin is the second New Yorker so far to be selected to Trump's Cabinet.

Earlier Monday, Trump announced that he had chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

