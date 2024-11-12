Who has Trump chosen so far for key administration posts?





President-elect Donald Trump is beginning to take on key positions in his second administration, placing the emphasis so far on aides and allies who have been his staunchest supporters during the 2024 campaign.

Here's a look at who he's selected so far.

Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff

Wiles, 67, was a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and his de facto manager.

Wiles has political experience in Florida. She helped Ron DeSantis win his first race for governor of Florida. Six years later, she played a key role in defeating Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

WATCH: Who is Susie Wiles, the woman behind Trump's historic return to the Oval Office?

Wiles' hiring was Trump's first major decision as president-elect and one that could be a defining test for his new administration given his close relationship with the president-elect. Wiles reportedly earned Trump's trust in part by running what was the most disciplined of Trump's three presidential campaigns.

Wiles was able to help Trump stay the course as few others have, not by criticizing his impulses, but by earning his respect by demonstrating success after following his advice.

Tom Homan, border tsar

Homan, 62, has made it his top priority to carry out the largest deportation operation in the country's history.

Homan, who served under Trump in his first administration as head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was widely expected to be offered a border-related post, an issue Trump has made central to his campaign .

Although Homan insisted that an undertaking of such scale would be humane, he has long been a staunch supporter of Trump's policy proposals, suggesting at a July conference in Washington that he would be willing to ” leading the largest deportation operation this country has ever seen.”

Democrats criticized Homan for defending Trump's zero-tolerance policy on border crossings during his first administration, which led to the separation of thousands of parents and children seeking asylum at the border.

Elise Stefanik, United Nations Ambassador

Stefanik is a representative from New York and one of Trump's staunchest defenders since his first impeachment.

Elected to the House in 2014, Stefanik was chosen by her GOP House colleagues to chair the House Republican Conference in 2021, when former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from office after publicly criticizing Trump for falsely claiming he won the 2020 election. Stefanik, 40, has held the role since then as the third member of the House leadership.

READ MORE: Trump picks Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador. Stefanik's questioning of college presidents about anti-Semitism on their campuses contributed to the resignations of two of those presidents, boosting his national profile.

If confirmed, she would represent US interests at the UN as Trump pledges to end Russia's war against Ukraine that began in 2022. He has also called for peace as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza and its invasion of Lebanon to target Hezbollah. .

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy

Miller, an immigration hardliner, was a vocal spokesperson during the presidential campaign for Trump's priority of mass deportations. The 39-year-old was a senior advisor in the first Trump administration.

Miller played a central role in some of Trump's policy decisions, including his decision to separate thousands of immigrant families.

READ MORE: Stephen Miller named deputy policy chief in new Trump administration. Trump argued throughout the campaign that the country's economic, national security and social priorities could be met by deporting people who are in the United States illegally. Since Trump left office in 2021, Miller has served as president of America First Legal, an organization made up of former Trump advisers aimed at challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others on issues including freedom of expression and national security.

Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

Trump chose former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Zeldin appears to have no experience with environmental issues, but he is a longtime supporter of the former president. The 44-year-old former U.S. congressman from New York wrote on of AI. We will do this while protecting access to clean air and water, he added.

During his campaign, Trump often attacked the Biden administration's promotion of electric vehicles and erroneously referred to a tax credit for purchasing electric vehicles as a government mandate. Trump also often told his audience during the campaign that his administration was going to drill, baby, drill, referring to his support for expanding oil exploration.

In a statement, Trump said Zeldin would ensure that fair and timely deregulatory decisions are made in a way that unleashes the power of American businesses, while maintaining the highest environmental standards, including air and water the purest on the planet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/who-trump-has-picked-for-key-administration-positions-so-far The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos