



The recent prison detention of Melek pek, the 78-year-old mother of self-exiled Turkish businessman Akn pek, has drawn attention to the Turkish government's continued use of family sanctions against political opponents. Pek, who suffers from multiple health problems, was arrested in Ankara on Saturday and transferred to Sincan prison to serve a sentence of more than six years for his links to the faith-based Glen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted supporters of the movement since corruption investigations in 2013 that involved former Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his entourage. Calling the investigations a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. The Beijing arrest is part of a broader pattern documented in a report by the Stockholm Center for Freedoms (SCF), which describes cases where Turkey has used family sanctions to target relatives of dissidents as a form of pressure, comparing the tactic to the Nazi-era practice of Sippenhaft. The SCF report claims that by extending punitive measures to family members, the Turkish government aims to suppress dissent and discourage critical reporting, including from relatives abroad. The report highlights the cases of other well-known figures whose family members were similarly arrested or harassed, including former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, former soccer star Hakan kr and journalist Can Dndar. Dndar's wife, for example, faced travel restrictions in Turkey after revealing alleged arms transfers to Syria by Turkish intelligence. Koza pek Holding and many valuable personal property were seized by the government in 2015. Akn pek, the founder of the holding company, was in the United Kingdom at the time and decided not to return to Turkey. The Turkish government then made a formal request for Pek's extradition which was rejected by a British court. The Pek family has faced legal challenges and government surveillance since Turkey designated the Glen Movement a terrorist organization in 2015. Several members of the Pek family have been charged with crimes. An Ankara court handed down a prison sentence of 79 years and eight months to Cafer Tekin pek, Akn pek's brother, who is behind bars, initially in pre-trial detention since April 2016. Sippenhaft, also known as family punishment or family punishment, is a legal concept describing practices often seen in authoritarian regimes, where members of a family are held responsible for offenses committed by one of their relatives. Originating from a practice from the Middle Ages revived by the Nazis during the Second World War, this concept has been applied in various forms throughout history and in different societies. Traditionally, family punishments have been used as a means of extending punishment beyond the responsible individual to encompass members of one's immediate family, including parents, spouses, siblings, and children. The underlying objective is to establish a significant deterrent effect by penalizing the family of the alleged offender, thereby deterring others from engaging in similar behavior. In today's world, authoritarian regimes continue to use family punishment to suppress dissent and maintain control. Among many examples, in countries like North Korea, where loyalty to the ruling regime is essential, the threat of collective punishment has helped create a culture of silence, making people hesitant to express their disagreement for fear of repercussions on their family members. Similarly, the Chinese government's persecution of Uyghur Muslims includes family sanctions, resulting in widespread detention of family members to suppress religious and ethnic identity. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

