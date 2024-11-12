Trump pressures GOP Senate leadership contenders to quickly fill cabinet | Donald Trump News





The president-elect says leadership contenders must agree to allow him to bypass Senate confirmation votes for nominations.

US President-elect Donald Trump said any Republican lawmaker seeking to become party leader in the US Senate must allow him to appoint cabinet officials without a confirmation vote in the chamber.

Republican senators are choosing their next leader, who will wield significant power in January after the party regains control of the Senate from Democrats in the Nov. 5 election.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said any Republican senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must accept nominations during the (Senate!) recess.

We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! he wrote.

U.S. senators hold hearings and confirmation votes for presidential appointees, including the chiefs of staff of major government agencies, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services.

100% agree. I will do everything necessary to have your applications accepted as quickly as possible. https://t.co/GlrHx2zJXh

Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 10, 2024

A constitutional clause, however, allows presidents to bypass a Senate vote if the chamber is in extended recess.

But the Senate has not authorized presidents to make so-called recess appointments since a 2014 Supreme Court ruling limited the president's power to do so.

Since then, the House has held brief pro forma sessions when out of town for more than 10 days so that a speaker cannot take advantage of her absence and begin filling positions that have not been confirmed .

As Trump now begins a second term, emboldened by his sweeping election victory, Sunday's social media post signals that he expects Senate Republicans and, by extension, their new leader to align with his ministerial selections.

Trump's relationship with Congress was tumultuous during his first term as he chafed at resistance to his selections and sought ways to circumvent lawmakers.

On Sunday, with Trump's endorsement key in the race to become the next Republican leader in the Senate, all three candidates vying for the Senate GOP leadership role quickly suggested they might be willing to reconsider the practice appointments during vacations.

Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota face a secret ballot Wednesday to lead the GOP conference and replace longtime leader Mitch McConnell.

100% agree, Scott, who has the support of several close Trump allies, said in a social media post in response to the president-elect's call. I will do everything necessary to have your applications accepted as quickly as possible.

Cornyn noted in his own post on

Thune, meanwhile, said in a statement that Republicans must move quickly and decisively to field nominees and that all options are on the table to do so, including recess appointments.

It is unacceptable for senators to block President @realDonaldTrump's cabinet nominations. If they do, we will stay in session, including weekends, until they relent. Additionally, the Constitution expressly grants the President the power to make appointments during recess.

Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) November 10, 2024

In his social media post, Trump, who has yet to endorse anyone in the leadership race, also called on the Senate to suspend any pending judicial nominations.

No judges are expected to be approved during this period, as Democrats seek to impose their judges while Republicans fight for leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE, he wrote.

Democrats have narrowly controlled the Senate throughout President Joe Biden's tenure, during which they voted out hundreds of federal judges, seeking to thwart a huge wave of conservatives installed by Trump during his first term.

The next Senate will be sworn in at the beginning of January.

Republicans are expected to hold at least 52 seats in the 100-member House after winning three previously held by Democrats in West Virginia, Ohio and Montana in last Tuesday's elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/11/trump-pressures-gop-senate-leadership-hopefuls-to-fill-cabinet-quickly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos