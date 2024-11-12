



Boris Johnson says President-elect Donald Trump was pretty tough on Vladimir Putin the last time he was in the Oval Office. But this time, his longtime political ally is worried that freedom and democracy around the world are now under greater threat. The former British prime minister claimed Trump had advisers who admire the Russian dictator whispering in his ear.

On stage at the Fortunes Global Forum conference Monday, Johnson warned that the Republican Party feels a strange kind of homoerotic fascination with Putin, which I don't personally share. Some of these people think he's an all-around stand-up guy and like his manly Christianity, he said. This is completely absurd. He is a tyrant, a kleptocrat, a murderer and a very, very dangerous and evil man. But there is no doubt that some of these people are in the ear of the 47th president and whispering a lot of nonsense to him. The British politician accused Prime Minister Viktor Orbn of doing the same. There is a lot of dangerous, poisonous and pernicious speech going on right now, Johnson added. I hope and I hope and I hope that this argument will not succeed, and I hope that the argument for democracy and freedom will succeed and I base my optimism on what I saw last times. Johnson is of course referring to Trump's proposed peace deal. The boomerang billionaire president has repeatedly said he will end more than two and a half years of war in Ukraine. within 24 hours should he be reinstalled in the White House. The Kremlin has denied media reports that Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin, during which he allegedly warned the Russian president against an escalation of the war in Ukraine. Regardless, Johnson insisted there is a real risk the deal could be reached without being in the interests of freedom and democracy. “I am absolutely convinced that it would be a disaster for the world if Ukraine were to collapse,” he added. However, I remember Trump when he was in power, where he was actually quite tough on Putin. So look, I just posted it. (If) anyone is in contact with the president-elect, here is a golden opportunity to show that the previous administration was weak because it did not give the Ukrainians the supplies they needed. Fortune contacted Trump for comment. Boris Johnson's new book Johnson has been promoting his new memoir, Unchained, who was No.1 in the UK since its release last month. Last week he was removed from Channel 4's US election night program for over-promoting your book. The 784-page book looks back on his tenure as British Prime Minister. He served from 2019 to 2022, working alongside Donald Trump for three of those years. A former magazine editor turned MP and then mayor of London, he was propelled to power when former Prime Minister Theresa Mays' tenure collapsed and he was elected leader of the Conservative Party on a promise to bring end to Brexit. Johnson did succeed in getting Brexit done at the end of 2019. But his victory was short-lived. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, marking the beginning of its downfall. In his memoirs, Johnson claimed that: at the height of the pandemiche considered sending troops to the Netherlands to seize 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. But the plan was ultimately abandoned because invading a NATO ally would be completely crazy. He also accused French President Emmanuel Macron to turn a blind eye to gangs smuggling people across the Channel to punish the UK for Brexit. Of course, Johnson himself is no stranger to criticism and controversy. He was forced to resign from his top job after too many scandals, including misleading Parliament,renovate your housewith donor money and breaking its own lockdown rules during the pandemic. The shaggy-haired leader was fined by London's Metropolitan Police for attending a party on government premises, making him the first British prime minister in history to break the law while he was in function. Ultimately, it is his promotion of a parliamentarian accused ofsexual misconductwhich was the straw that broke the camel's back. Dozens of members of his own government resigned in protest, down to ministerial level, forcing Johnson to resign in September 2022.

