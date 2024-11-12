Trump should nominate Marco Rubio for secretary of stateExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump watches as U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) speaks at a campaign rally on November 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state, according to a source familiar with the matter. If confirmed, Rubio would become the first Latino to serve as the nation's top diplomat.

The selection officially brings Rubio into Trump's fold and opens a new chapter in the evolving relationship between the former rivals for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. In the years since, Rubio has become a close advisor to Trump on foreign relations, and was even a leading contender for vice president until the day Trump announced that Ohio Senator JD Vance would be his vice presidential nominee.

The appointment is a sign that when it comes to international diplomacy, the new Trump administration will be shaped by Rubio's traditional hawkish attitude, an approach that has made him one of the Senate's leading voices on foreign policy. But the two men have disagreed in the past about the extent to which the United States should take aggressive foreign policy steps.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, was first elected senator from Florida in 2010 after serving in the House of Representatives, including as speaker, for more than a decade. During his tenure in the Senate, Rubio became a key voice in debates over American foreign policy. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio advocated for Libyan intervention in 2011 and criticized then-President Trump in 2019 for proposing to withdraw from Syria and Afghanistan.

After Trump's victory, Rubio said last Wednesday that the United States would see a “pragmatic foreign policy” with Trump in the White House.

“We are entering an era of pragmatic foreign policy in which the world is changing rapidly,” Rubio said in a CNN interview. “Adversaries unite North Korea, Iran, China and Russia. [are] For increasing coordination, we will have to be very pragmatic and wise about how and what we invest abroad.

Rubio's expected nomination comes as the Trump administration faces ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, in addition to ongoing tensions with China and Iran.

Although he has more traditionally interventionist views on foreign policy in general, Rubio was part of a group of senators who voted against military aid to Ukraine, which ultimately passed in April.

“What we are funding here is an impasse that needs to be resolved,” Rubio said in opposition to military funding and advocating for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Relations between Trump and Rubio have not always been harmonious. The two men took jabs at each other while campaigning against each other in 2016. Trump liked to call Rubio “Little Marco,” and things turned upside down when Rubio made insinuations about of Trump, saying: “Have you seen his hands? What do we say about men with small hands? To which Trump replied: “I guarantee you there is no problem.”

Rubio said voters should not support Trump in 2016, saying, “Friends don't let friends vote for a crook.” But he ultimately backed Trump that year, and since then, Rubio's support has only grown stronger as he has supported the president-elect in 2020 and 2024. Rubio even helped Trump prepare for his debate against President Biden in 2020.

