PM Modi warns against divisive forces, calls for unity for developed countries | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned against attempts by vested interests to fragment society along caste, religious and linguistic lines, stressing that national unity and social cohesion are essential for the goal of India to become a developed nation by 2047. New Delhi, November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addresses the 200th anniversary celebrations of Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Vadtal through video conferencing. (Narendra Modi website) Speaking via video conference during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, Gujarat, Modi also called for collective action to safeguard national integrity. Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation are important to make India a developed nation by 2047. There are forces working to divide our society on the basis of caste, creed, language, social status, gender and the divide between rural and urban areas. We must recognize the seriousness of these attempts by those who seek to harm our nation, understand the threat they pose and work collectively to defeat such divisive acts, Modi said. He praised the long-standing role of saints and sages in helping humanity realize its goal. Every person's life has a purpose that defines it. When we discover our life's purpose, it changes everything. Saints and sages have, in every age, helped humanity achieve its goal. This has been an immense contribution of saints and sages to our society. The Prime Minister highlighted India's unique tradition of spiritual leaders emerging during times of national crisis. He observed that the emergence of Lord Swaminarayan at a time of colonial subjugation, when national confidence had ebbed, proved historically significant. Modi said that Lord Swaminarayan and all the saints of this period have not only given new spiritual energy but also awakened our self-respect and revived our identity. The Prime Minister hailed Vadtal Dham, a temple founded by Lord Swaminarayan two centuries ago, as an enduring emblem of India's spiritual heritage and cultural continuity. To commemorate this milestone, he announced the release of a special copy 200 silver coin and postal stamp. He commended the active participation of the Swaminarayan communities in government programs, particularly in their environmental conservation efforts. Ahead of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, the Prime Minister sought the community's support to promote this important cultural gathering internationally, encouraging them to help the global audience understand the deep significance of this traditional spiritual congregation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-warns-against-divisive-forces-calls-for-unity-for-developed-nation-101731329291815.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos