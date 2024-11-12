Growing cooperation opens new era in Turkish-Chinese relations





Turkiye and China are taking their relations into a new phase, rich in high-level mutual visits, more meetings at the level of heads of state planned in the near future and new opportunities for cooperation in many areas, ranging from politics to diplomacy and from energy to trade. . Last year, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kar visited China in December, and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar held meetings in Beijing in May. In June, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited China for official talks, and Bayraktar made another visit to the country last month. The most recent visit was that of Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Imek, who held high-level bilateral meetings in China and co-chaired the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee (ICC) between Turkey and China, the mechanism of highest-level consultation between the two countries. country, with the participation of Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan shared with reporters his assessment of bilateral relations between Trkiye and China after attending the BRICS summit in Tatarstan, emphasizing that China is an exceptionally influential country in global politics and trade, noting that Trkiye would take steps to improve its strategy. partnership with the country. Erdoan said a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Trkiye was expected in the near future, adding that the visits would be reciprocal, with Erdoan planning to pay another visit to Beijing. New doors in cooperation Korhan Kurdolu, Chairman of the Council for Foreign Economic Relations (DEIK), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the ICC meeting between China and Latvia last week was a preliminary event to the summit of state leaders, which should take place in the future. days, with mutual investments and opportunities for sustainable cooperation on the table. “Both leaders (Erdoan and Xi) are aware of the strategic importance of Turkish-Chinese relations, and such high-level bilateral visits will add a new dimension to the already existing cooperation,” he said. “The mutual visits of the leaders and the new goals that will be determined during these visits will play an important role moving forward; in particular, the goals of increasing the volume of bilateral trade and diversifying investment areas will guide the business communities of both countries,” he added. Kurdolu said opportunities in energy and digital technologies are at the forefront, noting that China's progress in electric vehicles (EVs) can increase Trkiye's investment potential in the sector electric vehicles. He mentioned that cooperation and investments can be made not only in the traditional sector but also in innovative areas, such as artificial intelligence (AI), energy security and supply chain management. Kurdolu emphasized that the economic relations between Trkiye and China offer great potential and that the joint efforts of the business communities of the two countries can realize this potential in a healthy and sustainable manner. “As trade and investment relations between Trkiye and China develop, it will contribute not only to the economy but also to the foundation of our political relations,” he said. “As DEIK, we are deploying our efforts to strengthen cooperation in different sectors, especially in digital technologies, and we are aware of the strong relations in this sense, and we continue to work on strengthening the cooperation of business communities of both countries,” he added.

