How could Donald Trump target the LGBTQ+ community? Project 2025 is a model ready to fight discrimination





Donald Trump's victory in last week's US election sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community, given the president-elect's divisive rhetoric and demonization of the trans community in particular.

There are fears that a second Trump administration will have devastating effects on millions of LGBTQ+ people in the United States and beyond.

What could Trump do while in office? The Project 2025 political manifesto provides some clues.

A model for discrimination

Written by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, Project 2025 is a playbook for the next conservative president.

It contains input from more than 110 groups on key policy and personnel recommendations. The intention is to act quickly. It presents a 180-day action plan that includes a comprehensive and concrete transition plan for each federal agency.

Trump sought to distance himself from the manifesto during the campaign. However, many contributors played a role in Trump's first term. Among them is Stephen Miller, who is expected to be named deputy chief of staff for policy during his second term. Millers Group, America First Legal, supported Project 2025.

In 2022, Trump also said of the Heritage Foundation's plans:

This is a great group, and they're going to lay the groundwork and detail the plans for exactly what our movement will do and what your movement will do when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America.

The Project 2025 manifesto calls for the removal of anti-discrimination policies that protect the LGBTQ+ community. According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), this means removing all federal regulations and rules prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Specifically, Project 2025 aims to limit the enforcement of a Supreme Court ruling protecting people from workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and transgender status.

The plan also calls for reversing policies allowing transgender people to serve in the military. And he advocates blocking gender-affirming medical care for transgender people in federal health care programs, such as Medicare.

Its authors also aim to roll back the Biden administration's executive order promoting gender equity and sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The foreword to the manifesto says that in America today,

children are suffering from the toxic normalization of transgender with drag queens and pornography invading their school libraries.

The suggestion that transgender identity and drag queens are synonymous with an unclear definition of pornography is particularly troubling. The document further recommends that educators and public librarians who provide pornography be classified as registered sex offenders.

The plan does not specifically target marriage equality. However, mention is made of the biblical definition of marriage and family. Some believe this treats same-sex unions as second-class marriages.

A lesbian couple married in Ohio in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry anywhere in the United States. John Minchillo/AP surpasses record on LGBTQ+ issues

Beyond the 2025 project, there are other worrying signs. Trump will not be a president acting in the best interests of LGBTQ+ Americans.

His appointment of anti-LGBTQ+ judges during his first presidency has already created a judicial climate hostile to LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV.

When he was president, Trump also opposed an equality bill. It would have provided consistent and explicit anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people in key areas of life, including employment, housing and education. The law was reintroduced by Democrats last year and failed to pass the Senate.

During his first term, Trump also:

supported employment discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, banned transgender people from serving in the military, and rolled back Obama-era anti-discrimination protections.

Additionally, his anti-LGBTQ+ slurs fuel antagonism and divisions that lead to an increase in hate speech.

In 2017, for example, Trump reportedly joked with his vice president, Mike Pence, that he wanted to hang gay people. (The White House denied this remark.)

Attack on LGBTQ+ rights at the state level

The ideology behind some of Project 2025's anti-LGBTQ+ proposals is already very visible at the state level in the United States.

In 2024 alone, the ACLU has tracked 532 anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the United States. These include:

208 bills restricting the rights of students and educators, 70 bills on religious exemptions, 112 on health care restrictions, and 34 bans on free speech and expression (including 27 bans on swiping ). Protesters gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol to protest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in 2021. Thom Bridge/Independent Record/AP

Protests against drag queens' storytime children's literacy events have led to increased surveillance of public libraries, as well as false claims that such events are funded by taxpayers.

Under pressure from conservative activists, companies have also backed away from commitments to LGBTQ+ inclusion. For some, this means opting out of the Human Rights Campaigns Corporate Equality Index.

Constitutional challenges

Additionally, the ACLU warns that the Trump administration could use federal law as a weapon against transgender people. For example, the group says, it could override critical state-level protections, arguing that state laws that protect transgender students violate the federal statutory rights of non-transgender students.

The ACLU also expressed concerns that the Trump administration could take the extreme position that the U.S. Constitution allows employers to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people based on their religious beliefs, notwithstanding federal nondiscrimination laws. States.

Many of the anti-LGBTQ+ policies outlined in Draft 2025 would likely violate the Constitution and federal law. Organizations like the ACLU could then use the courts to challenge any Trump executive orders or other policy changes.

And Congress can still use its oversight and investigative role to constrain the Trump administration's agenda. However, Republicans now hold a majority in the Senate and could have a majority in the House of Representatives.

This means that activists hoping to challenge anti-LGBTQ+ policies will need a well-coordinated equality action coalition at the federal, state, and local levels in order to spark change and block any discriminatory policies that may arise. during Trump's second term.

