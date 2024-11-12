Boris Johnson responds to claims the Queen called him an 'idiot'





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed claims that Queen Elizabeth II called him an “idiot” days before his death, calling the allegation “highly improbable” and “malicious chatter”. This claim appears in a new book by author Tim Shipman, due to be published later this month. According to the book titled 'Out', the late Queen made the comment during a family gathering at Balmoral Castle, just two days before her death. The book alleges that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen said: “Well, at least I won't let that idiot have my funeral now.” Boris Johnson refuted these claims GB News In an exclusive interview with Patrick Christys, Johnson refuted the claims and said: “I think it's very unlikely that she would have said that. “Because of course no Prime Minister organizes the funeral. It's done by DCMS. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS “I think it's possible that it was malicious chatter and what I can say, as I say in my book Unleashed, I'm only mentioning her for the second time in a very proper way. “I would try to give a picture of what it was like to meet her and the truth about the relationship.” Patrick asked, “So, would you deny that the Queen called you an idiot?” He replied: “I would like to know who the source of this is. Shippers told me it was a courtier of a Tory minister, who has three impeachments and I think he is very little likely to be correct.” Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth greet each other in 2016 Pennsylvania According to Shipman's book, the alleged comment came shortly after the Queen accepted Liz Truss as her 15th Prime Minister, one of her final official acts. The author claims that the queen's final days were “happy” at Balmoral Castle. The gathering at which the reported comment was made included valuable family members and staff. Shipman writes that the queen made this remark with “malice in her eyes.” She said Boris Johnson was 'better suited to the stage' Pennsylvania The book also claims that she added that Johnson was “perhaps better suited to the stage.” According to the author, feeling towards Johnson was “widely shared” within the royal household.

