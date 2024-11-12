Elon Musk remains close to Trump and influences the American transition: reports | Donald Trump News





The Tesla CEO, Trump's most influential campaign backer, has become a key player in the presidential transition.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is diving even deeper into the political world following Donald Trump's election victory, cozying up to the president-elect and offering his input on key administration hires, according to US media.

Musk, who donated $119 million to a pro-Trump political action committee and campaigned aggressively for the Republican, visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida almost daily since Election Day on Tuesday, spending time with the president-elect. and his family, CNN reported.

Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, posted a photo of herself with Musk and her child on social media, joking that the billionaire was ascending to uncle status.

Elon gets uncle status pic.twitter.com/vufSffziZN

Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 10, 2024

Musk is making his voice heard during important staffing deliberations, according to CNN, while using the social media platform X, which he owns, to promote his political vision.

It definitely fits in all the time. That's his style, tech journalist Kara Swisher told CNN. I heard Trump people calling me and saying, “Oh, wow. It's strange. And it is.

Over the weekend and on Monday, Musk posted his support for Florida Sen. Rick Scott to lead the Senate and invited the public to suggest candidates for Trump's Cabinet.

The billionaire also shared messages from former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, whose name has been put forward for an administrative role, advocating for a radical downsizing of government.

The obstacles lie in overcoming the Kafkaesque nature of the rules governing this vast bureaucracy and ensuring that maniacal, small-government revolutionaries join this administration! Musk wrote in a post, responding to Ramaswamy's suggestion.

Indeed, the obstacles lie in overcoming the Kafkaesque nature of the rules governing this vast bureaucracy and ensuring that maniacal, small-government revolutionaries join this administration! https://t.co/ObfnIeuTXa

Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 11, 2024

Musk's access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which CNN says has become the de facto core of Trump's presidential transition, has given him enormous influence that could benefit his companies, analysts said.

His electric vehicle company, Tesla, has already seen a surge with its shares jumping 14 percent in the wake of Trump's election victory and the threat of tariffs on Chinese imports likely blocking the country's competitors.

We have seen lobbying efforts. We saw super PACs [political action committees]but it's a different level that we've never seen before, Gita Johar, a professor at Columbia Business School, told the Guardian. There will be a counterpart where there [Musk] will benefit from it.

While Trump had already floated the idea of ​​making Musk cost-cutting secretary, he is unlikely to accept a position that would require Senate confirmation or disrupt his operations, Al Jazeera's Alan Fischer reported.

Instead, Musk could serve on a high-profile committee where he would still have considerable access but would not be subject to government ethics rules, according to CNN.

With such close ties to the president-elect, Musk is likely to push for deregulation, which he has repeatedly accused of slowing innovation at his companies, including SpaceX and Tesla.

America is a nation of builders, Musk wrote on X on the day of Trump's election victory. Soon you will be free to build.

