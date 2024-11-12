Xi: Enriching Sino-Brazilian friendship_English.news.cn





President Xi Jinping has called for strengthening ties between China and Brazil so that their bilateral relations will become an example among major developing countries. Xi made the remarks in a recent response letter to friendly figures in Brazil. In his letter, he expressed his joy at seeing the torch of friendship between China and Brazil being passed down from generation to generation. Over the past 50 years, since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have moved forward hand in hand, sharing happiness and misfortune, and forged a friendship that spans mountains and oceans, he said. he declared. China is willing to work with Brazil to enrich the friendship between the two countries in the new era and make China-Brazil relations an example of solidarity, coordination, common development and mutual benefit among major developing countries. , thereby making a greater contribution to the cause of China and Brazil. peace and progress of humanity, he added. In the letter, Xi invites his Brazilian friends to visit China more often and witness the many facets of Chinese modernization. He expressed hope that people from all walks of life in the two countries will play a positive role in the continued growth of China-Brazil relations and ensure that China-Brazil friendship “continually flows like the Yangtze River and the Amazon River. Recently, more than 100 friendly figures in Brazil, including Enrique Teixeira, former vice mayor of Campinas in the state of Sao Paulo, members of the Brazil-China Friendship Association, as well as students and professors from the University of Sao Paulo and the State University of Sao Paulo. such as Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Fort Orchestra, wrote to Xi in separate letters, expressing gratitude for the contributions made by the Chinese government, businesses and universities to foster friendly exchanges between Brazil and China and improve the livelihoods of the local population. The letters were released ahead of Xi's upcoming state visit to Brazil, where he will also attend the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. The trip, scheduled for November 17-21, will be Xi's third visit to Brazil in 10 years. The Foreign Ministry said that during his visit, Xi will hold talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern. “President Xi Jinping's visit (to Brazil) will further consolidate political mutual trust, enhance the strategic importance, innovative nature and leading role of bilateral relations, strengthen the synergy between the two countries' development strategies, deepen strategic communication and coordination on the global hot spot and jointly usher in the next 50 golden years of China-Brazil relations,” Mao Ning, a ministry spokesperson, said at a regular press conference on Friday. High-level interactions have become more frequent in recent years. In July 2014, Xi visited Brazil to attend the sixth BRICS summit and met with leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. In November 2019, he visited Brazil again to attend the 11th BRICS Summit. Lula, an old friend of the Chinese people who has visited China several times, chose the country as the destination for his first foreign visit outside the Americas after taking office as president of Brazil last year . [email protected]

