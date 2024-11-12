What you need to know about Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's White House chief of staff





Last week, President-elect Donald Trump announced that his campaign co-chair, Susie Wiles, would be his White House chief of staff, the first woman – Republican or Democrat – to hold the position. Calling her “tough, smart, innovative…, universally admired and respected,” Trump credited her with helping him win the 2024 and 2016 elections.

File: Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles listen as former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks after being declared the winner during an election night event at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Wash. Florida, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 11. January 6, 2024. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Behind the scenes

Wiles is known as a formidable political operative who prefers to work behind the scenes rather than on any stage – or in front of the cameras. On a related note, when Trump declared victory in the wee hours of last Wednesday morning, he invited her to come to the microphones, but she politely declined.

She managed not only to curry favor, but, more importantly, to stay in good standing with Trump, earning his trust while working in a high-level campaign role, managing ambitions, personalities and egos in Trump’s orbit.

Relationship with campaign staff

Wiles is well-liked by Trump's campaign staff, many of whom consider her a mentor.

“Susie Wiles is a tremendous supporter of President Trump and a great boss to those who work for her,” said Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to Trump. “She knows how to bring people together.”

“For me and many other people, having Susie Wiles as a mentor and friend is a gift,” said Brian Hughes, another senior advisor. “The nation will see that with President Trump in the White House and Susie as COS, the next four years will be America's best.”

Those who worked for Wiles “will take a bullet for Susie,” said Carlos Trujillo, a campaign adviser and former U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States. Trujillo said most people don't see Wiles' maternal, grandmotherly side. “She always made sure her people were taken care of,” he said. “She's very soft-spoken, but she holds everyone accountable, and it's always done out of love and kindness, but never out of hatred.”

Management style

Employees say Wiles runs a tight, focused ship. Trump's 2024 campaign did not experience the big dramatic upheavals or infighting that characterized his previous campaigns. Wiles' nomination indicates that as president-elect, he wants to run his administration in the same way.

Wiles' legacy, Trujillo said, is his ability to cultivate talent. “Susie in politics is the greatest coach of all time…she's going to be able to recruit the best talent.”

And while Wiles avoids the spotlight, she made a rare comment about X when businessman Mark Cuban, in an interview on ABC's “The View,” accused Trump of not associating with “women strong and intelligent. In response, Wiles posted for the first time this year: “I was told [Mark Cuban] needs help identifying the strong, intelligent women around Pres. Asset. Well, here we are! »

Background

After Trump won the 2016 election, Wiles, who was the chief strategist for his Florida campaign, was sent in late September 2018 to help Ron DeSantis in his 2018 bid for Florida governor. , he was behind Democrat Andrew Gillum in several polls.

However, after helping DeSantis win, Wiles was excluded from his inner circle, according to Tim Alberta of The Atlantic. Wiles told Alberta that working for DeSantis was the “biggest mistake” of his career. She returned to the Trump campaign and managed his campaign in Florida in 2020, then after his defeat she led Trump's Save America PAC.

As co-manager of Trump's 2024 campaign, Wiles and Chris LaCivita developed a plan to recruit, register and turn out low-propensity Trump voters, Alberta reported. During the primary campaign, they went after people in the reddest parts of the country who liked Trump but were not habitual voters and, in many cases, were not even registered voters. During the general campaign, Wiles and LaCivita raised an army of volunteers to take on the legions of canvassers paid from Kamala Harris's rich coffers.

Wiles is a New Jersey native, the daughter of famous NFL kicker and sportscaster Pat Summerall. Shortly after graduating from college at the University of Maryland, she worked for Ronald Reagan's presidential campaign and then worked in Florida politics. In 2010, she helped Sen. Rick Scott win his election against Democrat Bill McCollum, and she also served as a political consultant in Florida.

