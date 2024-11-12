Today in politics: PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in Vidarbha, a key region that could influence Maharashtra elections | News from the political pulse

With less than a week to go until campaigning in Maharashtra ends, we are well and truly in the home stretch of an Assembly election that will, to a large extent, determine whether the opposition has what it is necessary to maintain the hope that enlivened him after the Lok Sabha polls or whether the BJP-led NDA will be able to establish that the parliamentary elections were an aberration.

For the BJP, its two main leaders will be in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address public meetings at Chimur (1 p.m.) in eastern Vidarbha and Solapur (4:15 p.m.) and Pune (6:30 p.m.) in western Maharashtra.

Like other parts of the state, the Mahayuti government is also facing some degree of unrest among farmers in Vidarbha, the cotton belt of the state. How the Prime Minister addresses this issue in his speech will be one of the things to watch out for, as it will send a signal to farmers in the rest of the state who are facing agrarian distress.

In western Maharashtra, which has 70 Assembly constituencies, the BJP and its Mahayuti allies will seek to minimize any damage in what is essentially considered a stronghold of the CPN-Congress. Here, the BJP is seeking to strategically deploy the Prime Minister to paper over all the cracks in its organization at the grassroots level.

Second-in-command to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin his day in Jharkhands Dhanbad district by addressing rallies in Jharia Assembly constituency (11:30 a.m.) and at Baghmara Assembly headquarters (1:15 p.m.) before flying to Maharashtra to address public meetings in Ghatkopar. East in the suburbs of Mumbai (5:30 p.m.) and Borivali (7:30 p.m.).

Like the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also be in Vidarbha. He will take part in a rally with party candidate Khamgaon at Chikhli in Buldhana district (11:30 am) and then address a public meeting in Gondiya (3:00 pm). Last Friday, before officially launching the MVA's election campaign in Mumbai with his allies, Gandhi traveled to Nagpur, Vidarbha's largest city, to address a conference on the Constitution and visit Deekshabhoomi, the place where Dr BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in 1956.

In context: Vidarbha is crucial for the contest as 36 of the 76 direct elections between the Congress and the BJP will be held in the region, which has a total of 62 Assembly constituencies. The BJP has also fielded 47 candidates in the region and if it suffers a major blow here, the Mahayuti alliances' chances of returning to power will suddenly seem much narrower.

The importance of the region for the BJP's poll calculations is evident when one looks at Modi's quick visits to Wardha and Washim on September 20 and October 5 respectively. During these visits, the Prime Minister focused on agriculture, textile sector and OBCs. In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti also lost ground, winning only three of the region's ten parliamentary constituencies.

In the region, a lot will depend on how the OBC vote develops. As Shubhangi Khapre explained in the West Pulse column last week, OBCs are a major factor in 36 constituencies in the region. While the Congress and its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies are expected to count on the support of Kunbis, who make up around 60% of the region's OBC population, Dalits and Muslims, the BJP's strategy is to bring together a coalition from smaller OBC groups such as Telis, Banjaras, Powars, Bhoyars, Komtis, Sonars, Gonds and two dozen others.