The Role Of President Prabowo Subianto And Jokowi For Ridwan Kamil In The Jakarta Elections

JAKARTA – Ridwan Kamil's meeting with President Prabowo Subianto and the seventh President Joko Widodo confirmed the support of the two most influential people ahead of the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election.

“Alhamdulillah, 1 hour joking and discussing many things, including IKN as a curator,” wrote Ridwan Kamil on his social media account, describing the photo meeting with Prabowo.

The man who was summoned by Bang Emil after showing up for Cagub Jakarta is expected to meet Prabowo on Thursday (10/31/2024). He admitted to receiving a dinner invitation from the president, who also uploaded the moment of the meeting to his personal Instagram account.

The next day, Ridwan Kamil flew to Solo, Central Java, to meet Jokowi who retired there.

Chairman of the Projo Jakarta Regional Leadership Council (DPD) Lucky Schramm said the meeting between RK and Jokowi was just a gathering and discussion about plans for the future.

“Ask for further contributions, that's all. Like that,” he said, quoting Tempo.

Meanwhile, regarding the dinner with Prabowo, RK admitted that they discussed many things, including the State Capital (IKN) of the archipelago. Since December 2023, the former governor of West Java has in fact received a new mission from Jokowi to be the curator responsible for evaluating all physical projects at the IKN.

Ridwan Kamil's meeting with Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo cannot be considered a normal moment. And this, just a few days before the 2024 legislative elections which will be held simultaneously on November 27.

Ridwan Kamil, associated with Suswono, will fight for the Jakarta governorship seat. The RIDO duo will face PDI-P-promoted Pramono Anung-Rano Karno and independent candidate Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana.

The RK-Suswono duo itself was supported by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus which includes 12 political parties, including Gerindra, Golkar Party, PKS, PKB and NasDem.

Executive Director of the Nusantara Institute Political Communication Study and Research Center (PolCom SRC) Andriadi Achmad said that the meeting between RK and Prabowo confirmed the support of the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party for candidate number 1.

“It is certain that President Prabowo supports R1DO, it is indeed the R1DO couple supported by KIM Plus,” Andriadi told VOI.

The same goes for Jokowi, who served as governor of Jakarta before running in the 2014 presidential election. With Jokowi also now on good terms with Prabowo, Andriadi has no doubts about the former Solo mayor's support for Bang Emil.

“As a supporter of Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election, in my opinion, Jokowi's Jakarta Pilkada is more inclined to support the RK-Suswono pair,” he said.

“As the former governor of DKI Jakarta, Jokowi's footsteps are still shaking in DK Jakarta. Therefore, Jokowi's support is important for R1DO's victory in the Jakarta legislative elections,” Andriadi further said.

A number of survey institutes have released the latest poll results related to Cagub's eligibility for the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. Interestingly, however, there are differences in poll results across several institutions investigation.

The Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) and Poltracking Indonesia have different conclusions regarding the results of the Jakarta cagub and cawagub eligibility surveys.

The Poltracking survey places the RK-Suswono pair in first place with an electability rate of 51.6 percent, followed by Pramono-Rano with 36.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the LSI survey revealed that the Pramono-Rano pair had the highest electability of 41.6 percent, beating RK-Suswono's electability of 37.4 percent in the poll for the period from October 10 to 17, 2024.

Finally, the Kompas Research and Development investigation showed that the Pramono-Rano Karno couple was in close competition with RK-Suswono. Pramono-Rano's electability was recorded at 38.3 percent, RK-Suswono at 34.6 percent and Dharma-Kun at 3.3 percent.

According to Andriadi Achmad, last week's meeting with Prabowo Subianto and Jokowi would have contributed to strengthening his eligibility which was beginning to be overtaken by the Pramono-Rano pair.

“The support between Prabowo and Jokowi is very important for the R1DO pair to increase or stabilize electability,” Andriadi said.

Andriadi did not deny that the existence of Rano Karno, identified with Betawi's children thanks to the film Si Doel Anak Sekolah, was enough to strengthen the electability of the couple supported by the PDIP.

In the context of eligibility, the R1DO pair has recently trended downward. The strength of the Cawagub Rano Karno 'Si Doel' which was identified with the figure of a Betawi child slightly strengthened the electability of the Pramono – Rano Karno couple, but not too cynical,” he concluded.

