Donald Trump should nominate Marco Rubio as secretary of state





Donald Trump reportedly plans to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for secretary of state.

Several media outlets reported that Rubio, who was re-elected to a third term in 2022, would be the president-elect's choice for the cabinet post, one of the key posts in the new administration. Reports in the New York Times and other media outlets also warned that Trump could change his mind.

Trump has also been reported to have asked Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) to be his national security adviser, a position that, unlike the secretary of state, does not require Senate confirmation.

Rubio, first elected in 2010 during that year's Tea Party wave, became one of Trump's last enemies in the 2016 Republican primary. Trump called him “Little Marco,” while Rubio called the Celebrity Apprentice host a scammer.

Since then, Rubio has become one of Trump's steadfast defenders, appearing with him on the campaign trail this year. Rubio is vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rubio's departure from the Senate would open a seat to be appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. As news of Rubio's potential selection broke, speculation that DeSantis might run himself also surfaced, given that he is nearing the end of his second term as governor.

Earlier today, Trump's team announced that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) would be named UN ambassador and former Rep. Lee Zeldin would be named EPA administrator.

The departure of Stefanik and Waltz would leave two seats vacant in the House, at a time when Republicans are expected to once again have a razor-thin majority. The AP has not yet determined which party will take control, as there are a handful of races with significant numbers of votes yet to be counted. But President Mike Johnson could face creating a new Congress with just three or four votes remaining, at least until special elections are held to replace the new Trump administration figures.

