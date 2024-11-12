Boris Johnson rips Starmer after Labor abandons Rwanda project: “Simply ridiculous!” »





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched a scathing attack on Labor's decision to scrap Rwanda's migration policy, calling it “ridiculous” during an appearance on GB News. “One of the reasons why I think Rwanda's policy was good is because we have to show people that they are not going to be housed indefinitely at taxpayers' expense, that they are going to be sent to Rwanda to be processed there,” Johnson said. said. The former Prime Minister claimed that this policy would have had a significant deterrent effect on illegal immigration. “I think it would have been a great deterrent. You could see it working,” Johnson told GB News. He expressed frustration at what he sees as a costly decision to abandon the policy. The former Prime Minister stressed his belief that the Rwandan project would have effectively demonstrated that asylum seekers would not be supported indefinitely by British taxpayers. Boris Johnson attacks Starmer's decision GB NEWS Starmer abandoned Rwandan politics shortly after becoming prime minister KEIR STARMER Instead, they would be sent to Rwanda to have their applications processed. Johnson was particularly critical of Labor's apparent inconsistency in seeking alternative deals on migration while rejecting the Rwandan plan. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS “What I find incredible about what Labor has done is that they abandoned this policy at great cost and are now saying they want to do a similar deal with Albania,” he said. -he declared. He clearly questioned the logic behind the decision, saying: “What is the difference between Albania and Rwanda? What is happening? This is just ridiculous.” Boris Johnson joined Patrick Christys on GB News GB NEWS Johnson's comments come as several European countries explore similar migration deals. The Netherlands is currently in talks with Uganda about accepting around 1,000 rejected African asylum seekers this year. Meanwhile, Italy recently signed a five-year deal with Albania to process migrants, allowing up to 3,000 people a month to be housed there while their asylum applications are processed. The Dutch government is also in negotiations with Uzbekistan regarding centers for Afghan refugees.

