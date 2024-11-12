How a Trump presidency could impact public markets | Knowledge





With former President Donald Trump's victory as the 47th President of the United States, Americans should expect sweeping policy and regulatory changes, including in the area of ​​federal procurement. Based on the previous Trump administration and the plans he laid out for his next presidency, the new administration could initiate several potential changes.

Executive decrees with immediate effect

Generally, if the president issues an executive order imposing a requirement on the public procurement community, contractors are not affected until a regulatory process is implemented – which can take months or years – resulting in a rule that is incorporated into calls for tenders and then into contracts. Toward the end of the previous Trump administration, former President Trump issued Executive Order 13950, “Combating Racial and Gender Stereotyping,” which sought to eliminate certain equity and inclusion policies and training. This decree was “effective immediately, except that the requirements of section 4 of this decree shall apply to contracts entered into 60 days after the date of this decree”, meaning that contractors had to comply with it within 60 days, whether the regulations are in place or not. . Whether this trend continues will need to be monitored, but entrepreneurs should pay close attention to executive orders impacting the procurement area in case immediate action is necessary.

Acceleration of relocation and purchasing requirements in the United States

There was a marked increase in “Buy American” requirements under the previous Trump administration, which has continued under the Biden administration. Entrepreneurs should expect this trend to continue, perhaps even beyond the current trajectory. Manufacturers selling “critical” supplies to the U.S. government should expect regulatory action requiring that products and components be entirely made in the United States. The Biden administration actually mandated the use of certain personal protective equipment (PPE) after the law was passed. Make PPE in America Act.

Prohibition on subcontracting jobs

One of the positions on former President Trump's campaign platform is to ban companies that outsource jobs overseas “from doing business with the federal government.” No details are associated with this policy, but it is possible that the next Trump administration will ban outsourcing, whether or not the outsourcing is related to a government contract.

Maintaining cybersecurity regulations

Under his previous administration, former President Trump accelerated regulations aimed at protecting information from cybercriminals and foreign adversaries. The centerpiece of this regulation, the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), will likely be maintained in its current form. CMMC began under former President Trump and continued under President Joe Biden and is about to launch. In his platform, former President Trump noted that: “Republicans will use every tool of national power to protect our nation's critical infrastructure and industrial base from malicious cyber actors. This will be a national priority, and we will both increase security standards for our critical systems and networks and defend them against bad actors.

It is clear that the new administration will make it a priority to prevent Chinese and other nation-state adversaries from successfully exfiltrating critical information held by the government, federal contractors, and their supply chains.

Markets reserved for small businesses

Federal procurement set-asides under the 8(a) program and others may find an administration less supportive of the overarching goals of promoting race- or gender-based set-asides. While this won't lead to massive rule changes, it may impact how vigorously the new administration enforces certain small business goals.

Expect repeal of some procurement-related executive orders and regulations issued under the Biden administration

While not an exhaustive list, it would not be surprising if some Biden administration priorities are abandoned or reversed under the incoming Trump administration. They include:

O. 14057, “Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability,” sets a goal to minimize climate change through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This serves as the basis for Part 23 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), “Environment, Sustainable Acquisition, and Material Safety.” FAR 52.223-23 was adopted in May 2024 and requires agencies to consider sustainable products and services as opposed to their non-green counterparts when available. Failure to displace qualified workers requires contractors with contracts covered by the Service Contract Act to extend job offers to existing non-exempt labor. The U.S. Department of Labor published a final rule on December 14, 2023, but the final FAR was never published. In his last administration, former President Trump repealed Obama-era regulations on October 31, 2019. Proposed FAR Regulation Requiring Disclosure of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Climate-Related Financial Risks. The proposed rule was published on November 14, 2022, and the FAR Council was still reviewing comments on the proposed rule and drafting the final version of the rule, which has not been published. Executive order and regulation requiring an increase in the minimum wage for certain blue-collar federal contract employees. President Biden issued an executive order (and regulations) requiring an increase in the minimum wage for certain federal contractor employees. This followed a similar executive order (and subsequent regulation) that the Obama administration had instituted and that the later Trump administration left intact. It remains to be seen whether the Biden-era version will also survive the subsequent Trump administration.

Looking at the regulatory framework as a whole, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) has issued 100 final rules covering government procurement under the Biden administration. The vast majority of them are non-controversial and actually advance the relocation goals that former President Trump set in his administration.

The FAR Council has also issued dozens of regulations under the Biden administration. The incoming Trump administration will also likely find the vast majority of these measures unremarkable and unobjectionable and may endorse efforts to relocate federal procurement. Some, however, run counter to former President Trump's past policies. These include regulations that aim to make federal procurement more environmentally friendly, as noted above.

Project 2025

Although former President Trump denied that Blueprint 2025 would guide his administration, it was written by people who will inevitably help shape policy within his new administration, and it is worth examining to understand how Federal public procurement could evolve over the next four years. The 2025 plan contains scattered policy initiatives that could impact federal procurement. For example, Project 2025:

emphasizes that the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) within the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) should “be involved early and often in OMB's efforts to guide policy, including obtaining transparency on which entities obtain federal contracts and grants; and using government contracts to combat woke policies in corporate America,” indicating that a return to EO 13950, among other things, would be considered. Calls for the continuation and strengthening of the Made in America Office, which President Biden established within OMB. Reinstates EO 13891, which required important guidance documents to be subject to regulatory review; this executive order was rescinded by President Biden. Increases funding for the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which reviews regulations before they are published. Transforms defense planning, programming, and budgeting to enable the acquisition of emerging technologies. a proposed initiative would create a “night court” by department secretaries to review and terminate “outdated or underperforming programs so that money can be used for what works and will work.” Gives defense acquisition officials greater authority to enter into multi-year procurements and group purchases. , as well as emphasizing reshoring and filling any gaps in Buy American. Expands the Defense Acquisition University's mission to cover the entire government due to a “critical shortage of trained and certified acquisition personnel”; it also opens the possibility that other organizations can fill the training gap. Increases foreign military sales to support U.S. allies by emphasizing exportability, ending informal notifications to Congress, reducing regulations such as certain international arms trafficking regulations ( ITAR) when it comes to close allies. and reform of the contracting process calls for congressional action to require federal contractors to require that at least 70 percent of their employees be U.S. citizens, with that percentage increasing to 95 percent over a 10-year period . Additional potential impacts

The first Trump administration also issued a series of executive orders impacting the area of ​​federal procurement – ​​covering rulemaking, guidance documents and domestic preferences – which were later rescinded by the Biden administration. Expect at least some of these executive orders to return.

Additionally, the new Trump administration will likely have different spending priorities, emphasizing defense spending and deprioritizing international aid, for example. The composition of Congress will also determine the extent to which the new administration's spending priorities are carried out.

It's unclear how the president-elect will reshape government procurement, but entrepreneurs need to understand that significant changes are likely coming, starting in January 2025, when President-elect Trump returns to office. Holland & Knight will post additional alerts and blogs as events warrant.

