Makassar City News | There is no special dinner for the vice president





MAKASSAR, BKM — Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is expected to make a working visit to South Sulawesi. Gibran and his entourage will be in South Sulawesi for two days. This is his first working visit after being named number two in this country. The former mayor of Solo is expected to visit several areas. Besides Makassar, Gibran will also visit the regencies of Maros and Tana Toraja. The first information is that Gibran is in Makassar today, Tuesday (12/11). However, it turned out to be rescheduled for Wednesday (11/13) tomorrow. In Makassar, there are two places to visit. Namely the Makassar New Port (MNP), located on Jalan Sultan Abdullah Raya, Tallo District, Makassar, as well as the Brain, Heart and Cancer Hospital in the Center Point area of ​​Indonesia. The preparatory meeting for the working visit of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia was chaired directly by Pangdam. The meeting took place behind closed doors and brought together elements from Forkopimda, Paspampres and a number of representatives of regional governments which will receive the visit. Vice-president.

Acting Mayor of Makassar, Andi Arwin Azis, when confirmed regarding the expected arrival of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, said that there were two points that Gibran would visit during his stay in Makassar . Besides the NPM, Gibran will also examine the situation of the Heart Brain and Cancer (OJK) Hospital in Center Point in Indonesia, which was inaugurated towards the end of Joko Widodo's presidential term. “He (the vice president) will be in Makassar. “Meanwhile, I received information that he said he was going to the MNP and wanted to visit another point,” Andi Arwin Azis said in an interview at the Makassar Mayor's Office yesterday, Jalan Ahmad Yani. Arwin said he would accompany Gibran during his working visit to Makassar. Despite this, he did not participate in the recovery of Vice President Gibran from the airport or Sultan Hasanuddin Air Base.

“I did not pick you up from the airport because it is the administrative area of ​​Maros Regency. Then the provincial Forkopimda also went there (airport). “I only accompany to MNP and to the 'other place,' Arwin said. Arwin said there was no special dinner from the Makassar City Government. The presidential agenda is generally regulated by protocol.

“For that to happen, it has to be based on his wishes. But if we (the city government) propose it, it's not like that because we pay attention to presidential security protocols. Generally, those are them offering it. “If they really want to be entertained, that means he has time,” Arwin said. After a working visit to Makassar, the information is that Gibran will rest at the Rinra Hotel, Jalan Metro Tanjung Bunga. The next day he will leave for Tana Toraja.

It is known that Gibran's two visiting points in Makassar were projects left by his father, Joko Widodo, when he was president. MNP was inaugurated directly by Joko Widodo on February 22. (rhm)

