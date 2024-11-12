Donald Trump should nominate China hawk Marco Rubio as secretary of state





Donald Trump is closing in on top picks for his foreign policy team, planning to name Florida Rep. Mike Waltz as national security adviser and nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state, according to close sources of the file.

Rubio, an Iran and China hawk who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, would become one of the most senior members of Trump's foreign policy team if confirmed by the Senate next year. A Cuban-American, Rubio would also be the first Latino to serve as Washington's top diplomat.

Waltz, 50, a decorated military veteran, NATO critic and China skeptic, would become one of the most powerful White House officials if he ascends to the post, shaping U.S. policy on the Ukraine conflicts and in the Middle East. A retired Army Special Forces officer, he served multiple tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa.

Trump has promised a major shift in US foreign policy from President Joe Biden after campaigning on a unilateralist, hands-off agenda. But Waltz and Rubio are not seen as outright isolationists, which will reassure more foreign policy experts and establishment lawmakers in Washington.

Matt Turpin, a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution and former National Security Council director for China in the Trump administration, noted that Rubio, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, was an early hawk Chinese in Washington, well before many other American officials. were focused on Beijing.

That experience and focus on China is reinforced by the selection of Mike Waltz as national security adviser, Turpin said. This suggests that President-elect Trump will press the Chinese Communist Party very hard, just as he did during his first term.

Unlike other high-level administration positions, national security adviser does not need Senate confirmation, meaning Waltz could start as soon as Trump is sworn in for another four-year term in January.

During his first administration, Trump brought in four national security advisers. His first choice, former military intelligence officer Michael Flynn, lasted less than a month after he admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian diplomat. Flynn was followed by HR McMaster, John Bolton and Robert O'Brien.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign and the offices of Waltz and Rubio did not respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump on Monday asked Waltz to be his national security adviser. The New York Times first reported that Trump was expected to nominate Rubio.

Earlier Monday, the president-elect confirmed that he had asked New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump sparred with Rubio during the 2016 Republican primary, calling him little Marco, but later viewed the Florida senator as a potential 2024 vice presidential candidate.

Rubio had also initially been a strong supporter of aid to Kyiv, but voted against a $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel in April, citing lack of border security provisions in the bill.

He told NBC in September that he's not on Russia's side… but that the war in Ukraine will end in a negotiated settlement. Last week he said the fighting was at a stalemate.

Waltz has been skeptical of U.S. aid to Ukraine and called on NATO countries to spend more on collective defense. He also backed Trump's assertion that the president-elect will be able to end the fighting in Ukraine on his first day in office.

