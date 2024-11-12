IHC has plea after assurance on Imrans prison facilities





PTI founder Imran Khan after his appearance in court on March 17, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court, in its order on Monday, said that Adiala Jail officials ensured that Imran Khan was provided with all facilities as per the jail rules and court orders . Earlier, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of the Islamabad High Court ruled on the petition regarding meeting of lawyers with the PTI founder and providing facilities as per the jail rules. Imran's sister Norren Niazi had filed a plea.

The IHC mentioned a report submitted by DSP Adiala Prison which mentioned removal of restrictions on Imran and other prisoners. The court was informed that the Punjab Home Department had imposed the ban due to threats of terrorist attacks. The Deputy Superintendent of Jail said that the PTI founder enjoys all jail facilities as per rules.

It says the PTI founder appointed a prison coordinator for its meetings in light of the IHC orders. The court said the petitioners' lawyers were satisfied with the prison administration's statement. The court then said the motion was subsequently dismissed. Meanwhile, the hearing in the 190 million reference case was held at Adiala Prison, Rawalpindi, before an accountability court established in the prison premises. Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the session. Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and Bushra Bibi were present. Defense lawyer Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered to entertain the pleas for acquittal first. The accountability court responded that no such order had yet been received from the IHC.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to record the statements under Section 342 as the accused were present. In response, the defense lawyer said the questionnaire would contain 79 questions and sufficient time would be needed to prepare the statements, requesting a 14-day extension for submission. The court adjourned the hearing until November 13.

In another development, the police presented more evidence before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi in the GHQ attack case. Police presented witnesses from the case and a map of the crime scene to the court. No less than 87 witnesses were included by the police. which includes PEMRA officers and 5 JIT officers. No less than 26 accused were included. He also identified 54 locations on the crime scene map, including police stations, computer lab, FIA and building department. According to the map, PTI Raja Basharat and Khalid Jadoon instigated people at location number 4. The accused damaged 7 important facilities at the location and damaged a security check post at location number 13. The workers damaged Molotov cocktails at location number 25 and vehicles at location number 25. number 34. Military statues were broken at number 42 and MH Pole at number 54. The GHQ attack case was registered against the accused at RA Bazaar police station. They are accused of vandalism, arson, rioting, attacking important installations and damaging government property.

Addressing the media informally at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan said that we presented an action plan at the Swabi rally; and I myself will give a date for the march with full preparations in a few days.

He said: This time our people will not return home until the party's demands are met. He said: I am ready to make all sacrifices for the real freedom of Pakistan. Our protest will continue until the justice system is restored and our innocent workers and leaders are released.

