Prabowo's foreign service breaks record compared to Jokowi and SBY?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto He is currently not at the presidential palace, but is on foreign duty for the first time since his inauguration on October 20. Is it true that Prabowo's current foreign visit broke the record during the time of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) ?

According to Palace information, Prabowo is expected to leave Indonesia for 16 days for a series of state visits from China, the United States, Brazil, Peru and England.

Prabowo's working visit will start from Friday (8/11/2024) to Sunday (24/11/2024). Prabowo's planned agenda includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, participation in the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil.

The first country visited by Prabowo Subianto was China. Prabowo met directly with Xi Jinping to witness the cooperation agreement (MoU) between Indonesia and China with an investment value of $10.07 billion, equivalent to Rp. 156.5 trillion .

Indonesian and Chinese businessmen have concluded a number of cooperation agreements which are in line with the government's priority programs, especially in the areas of food security, energy security, downstream of 26 major national products , as well as in the field of scientific and technological progress. .

After leaving China, Prabowo immediately flew to Washington DC, United States, to meet directly with President Joe Biden. Accompanied by his son Didit Hediprasetyo, Prabowo was warmly welcomed by Indonesian citizens (WNI) or the Indonesian diaspora in the United States.

A 16-day working visit is not a short period, especially for the president or head of state. Prabowo also stressed that the reason he left the country was none other than to fulfill his state duties.

“[Kunjungan luar negeri] “This shows that Indonesia is highly respected and Indonesia should be invited and hold bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss important issues not only in economic but also geopolitical situations full of tension,” he said to journalists at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base. , East Jakarta, Friday (8/11/2024).

According to him, visits to many countries show that Indonesia's role and attitude are eagerly awaited by many parties. This honor must therefore be properly preserved by all parties.

“I think Indonesia's role and attitude are eagerly awaited by many parties. It is an honor and we will maintain good relations with all parties,” concluded Prabowo.

Zoom

Comparison of Prabowo, Jokowi and SBY Foreign Service

Currently, Prabowo is registered as being on a 16-day official overseas trip. The visit was conducted non-stop aboard the presidential plane so that Prabowo and his ranks of ministers would not need to transit or return to Indonesia to attend one visit to another.

According to information from the Palace, three honorary visits took place, notably to China, the United States and England. Apart from this, Prabowo will also participate in two high-level conferences (KTT), namely APEC in Peru and G20 in Brazil.

Besides Prabowo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia with the longest foreign visit period is President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono alias SBY. The 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia reportedly made his last foreign visit to several countries, namely Portugal, the United States and Japan, which took place from September 18 to October 1, 2024.

SBY even admitted that the visit was the longest in terms of 12 days during his 10 years as Indonesia's leader.

“Because we are carrying out three bilateral activities, namely in Portugal, America and Japan, and no less important is the multilateral task in New York at the UN headquarters,” SBY was quoted as saying by Between.

Accompanied by the late Ms. Ani Yudhoyono, the departure of the SBY was accompanied by Vice President Boediono and President-elect Joko Widodo (Jokowi), accompanied by a number of ministers, including Coordinating Minister for the Economy Chairul Tanjung and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Marty Natalegawa.

Unlike Prabowo and SBY, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi, can be said to have made the least frequent foreign visits or service. Referring to the data, Jokowi reportedly made only 44 foreign visits during his decade as head of the Republic of Indonesia.

Jokowi's longest period of foreign service was in 2016, the first period of his administration as president. At that time, Jokowi visited Europe from April 17 to 23, 2016. Jokowi visited four countries, namely Germany, England, Belgium and the Netherlands.

During the visit, Jokowi met with German President Joachim Gauck and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron, EU leaders Martin Schulz, Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte .