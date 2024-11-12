Brits can't buy new Jaguars for more than a year as brand goes electric BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — Monday passed without much fanfare over a major piece of British automotive history: Jaguar, the go-to car brand of prime ministers and royals, stopped selling new vehicles in the Kingdom -United. The famous British brand goes dormant until 2026, when it will re-emerge selling only high-end electric vehicles. Until then, Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors Ltd., will not deliver any new Jaguars to UK dealerships. All Jags still in inventory are now classified as used, regardless of the number on the odometer, according to a spokesperson. JLR planned to take Jaguar in an exclusively electric direction in early 2021, just months after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to phase out sales of new petrol or diesel cars. by the end of the decade. This transition turned out to be more complicated than expected, both for the company and for the country. Carmakers including JLR are struggling to comply with the zero-emission vehicle mandate that came into force this year in the UK, requiring 22% of new cars sold by each manufacturer to be non-polluting. Only 18% of new cars registered through October were battery electric vehicles, and many companies are falling short of that share. These companies will be able to avoid penalties by purchasing credits from better-performing competitors, such as Tesla Inc., and offsetting deficits from earlier this year with excessive compliance in future years. Jaguar ended production of the XE sedan, XF sedan and F-Type sports car in the UK earlier this year. Assembly of the E-Pace and I-Pace sport utility vehicles in Austria will cease from December and remaining production will be for markets outside the UK. This means the Brits will be without new Jags for the first time since World War II. Although JLR does not publicly break down its profits by brand, Land Rover has long been the group's main profit generator. Executives decided that Jaguar needed a complete refresh and will provide insight into its direction on December 2 at Miami Art Week. The new line of luxury electric vehicles is not expected to launch until summer 2026, at the earliest, which is later than initially expected. Other automakers continued making and selling gasoline-powered vehicles until their electric models were ready. JLR saw competing manufacturers rushing into electric vehicles unpopular with consumers and decided to take more time to get the product right, CEO Adrian Mardell said last week. To be successful in any market, but especially in this new market, right now with BEVs you really can't compromise on the vehicle that you bring to market, Mardell told reporters during a conference call on November 8. JLR will still make F-Pace SUVs in the UK for export until the first quarter of 2026, a little later than planned, Mardell said. He warned that the company would moderate spending on its electric-only brand. “Our investment in Jaguar is and will be commensurate with the size, scale and opportunities we see in this business at this stage,” he said. There will be less investment in Jaguar than there was 10 years ago. 2024 Bloomberg LP

