Has the panic around Donald Trump gone too far?





Nov. 11:00 a.m. 2024, 3:00 a.m. PT

To the Editor: As a decades-long Times subscriber, I am accustomed to the far-left opinion pieces it publishes. However, Mark Barabak's article, Trump Wins and It's a Dark Night for the American Soul, goes too far.

This is the first time in three election cycles that I voted for President-elect Trump, because I feared a Kamala Harris presidency more than he did.

The left only has President Biden to blame. If he had stayed the course and governed like the one-term president he strongly suggested, Democrats likely would have found a better candidate to run against Trump. Instead of praising Biden for choosing to pass the torch when he did, we should blame him and his party for leaving us with the Hobson choice between Harris and Trump.

That said, the people have spoken and Trump is our president again.

David Cox, San Juan Capistrano

..

To the Editor: The Times editorial board states in its post-election article: His victory raises the question of how two such radically different visions of the United States coexist.

This phrase embodies the problem that so many people in America have with most mainstream media. The Times still doesn't get it, and as long as it has only liberal members on its editorial board, it never will.

David Jankowski, Indian Wells, California.

..

To the Editor: My very young Irish parents were going to the movies in England the day after the Japanese army attacked Pearl Harbor. In the middle of the movie, the movie was abruptly stopped and the theater director announced that the United States was entering the war.

The audience stood and applauded not because of the attack, but because, with Adolf Hitler's forces on England's doorstep, they desperately needed American support.

When my parents moved to California after the war, I remember them both telling us that America had saved Europe. I am glad that they are not here today to understand that Europe and our other allies cannot enjoy this comforting belief today.

Eileen Blankenhorn, Valencia

..

To the Editor: Now 102 years old and a destructive World War II sailor, I held my nose and voted for Harris, a truly weak candidate.

Calling Trump's victory a retreat into the Dark Ages is ridiculous.

Bill Suter, South Pasadena

..

To the Editor: I am a white, male, Christian, American veteran. After November 5, 2024, I am ashamed of these five things.

Philippe Fickling, San Diego

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/letters-to-the-editor/story/2024-11-11/freakout-over-donald-trump-going-too-far The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos