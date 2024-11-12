Indian PM Narendra Modi makes nine appeals to Uttarakhand, responds CM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi made nine demands to the Indian state of Uttarakhand on its founding day, November 9, 2024. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday (November 10) that the government would focus on the nine demands formulated by the Prime Minister and would make them the basis of the development of the State. Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Prime Minister had shown his affection towards the state by showing concern over the Uttarakhand dialect, language preservation and migration. He said in a statement that the demands on tourists and locals will be at the heart of the state's development plans, with the government ensuring these strategies will progress in the future. Dhami said the state government would make Modis' appeal the basic mantra of development, according to news agency PTI. What are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine appeals In his video message on the occasion of Uttarakhand's silver jubilee, the Prime Minister made five requests to residents and four to tourists. #WATCH | On the occasion of the 25th Foundation Day of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “…I would like to make 5 appeals to the residents of the state…Your languages ​​are very rich. I request you to kindly preserve them to teach these languages ​​to your future generations. pic.twitter.com/DPp1IfMAND ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2024 He asked the people of Uttarakhand to protect their cultural identity by teaching languages ​​like Kumauni, Garhwali and Jaunsari to young children and future generations. He motivated people to fight climate change and protect the environment by asking them to plant “a tree in their mother's name.” He also asked them to promote clean water and gave them ideas on how to generate more income. He encouraged people to convert their old village houses into homestays and generate more income. He appealed to tourists visiting the state to avoid single-use plastics in the Himalayas and encouraged them to shop under Vocal for Local by spending at least five percent of their travel expenses on local products. He also asked tourists to maintain and respect decorum at the pilgrimage sites and also asked visitors to follow traffic rules. The chief minister said the state government would make Modis' demand the basis of its policies and implement them with the help of the public. (With contribution from agencies)

