Modi joined ATM: Mumbai Congress criticizes PM with Adani, Ambani and Ajit Pawar





PM Modi vs Congress on ATM Note: As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, political tensions have intensified following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial statement accusing the Congress of turning states into ATMs for the “Shahi Parivaar”.

Hitting back, Mumbai Congress president Charan Singh Sapra on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister himself had boarded the ATM, he had taken Ajit Pawar with him against whom he had spoken out. 70,000 crore corruption charges. Another ATM Narayan Rane is with him. Several ATMS are with the BJP. There are also ATMs for industrialists, whether Adani or Ambani.

PM Modi accuses Congress of exploiting Karnataka to fund Maharashtra poll campaign PM Modis comments specifically targeted Congress governance, alleging that the Karnatakas government had siphoned 700 crore from liquor sellers to finance their campaign in Maharashtra.

In the name of elections in Maharashtra, they (Congress) looted 700 crores from liquor sellers in Karnataka. You can imagine the spoils once they win the elections, Modi added, further asserting that Congress-ruled states like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana have become ATMs for their leadership.

Congress and its allies fight back: why can't the Prime Minister launch an investigation? The Congress has hit back, with senior leader Rashid Alvi questioning why Prime Minister Modi has not launched any judicial probe if corruption is indeed endemic.

PM Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. If corruption exists anywhere, the law can do its job. Why can't the Prime Minister open an investigation according to the law if someone is corrupt? Karnataka is not an ATM; The BJP has made the entire country an ATM, Alvi said, accusing the BJP of prioritizing the wealth of its industrial allies over the welfare of the people.

Mumbai Congress president Charan Singh Sapra joined the rebuttal, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy. Prime Minister Modi does not want to discuss the problems of Maharashtra or the people… The Prime Minister wants to distract people, Sapra claimed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and opposition criticize policy of convenience Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey also criticized PM Modis' remarks, attributing them to desperation. Dubey highlighted the waning success of the BJP, saying, “It is not just the Prime Minister, but the Home Minister and the UP CM who are also participating in it. They are agitated. As they won only 17 of the 48 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, they are desperate to regain trust. But the people of Maharashtra want a government led by Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Dubey accused Modi of practicing politics of appeasement and warned of the consequences. When you give vending machines to your industrial friends, do you say nothing in front of people? They will face a crushing defeat on November 23, Dubey added.

Prime Minister Modis' ATM analogy and the opposition's scathing counterattacks have set the stage for a fierce battle ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, with vote counting on November 23 .

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), aims to wrest control from the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and its partners.

