Bhabinkamtibmas Kutowinangun Kidul Cooling System with Nanggulan Residents





Salatiga Police Central Java Regional Police In order to maintain security and social order ahead of the Salatiga municipal elections, the ranks of the Salatiga Police continue to implement the cooling system, approaching the community, youth, religious and community leaders. leaders in order to maintain conditions conducive to security and social order, as Bhabinkamtibmas Kutowinangun Kidul Aiptu Joko Widodo did during his meeting with the residents of Nanggulan on Monday (11/11/2024). Bhabinkamtibmas Kutowinangun Kidul said residents should participate in creating a calm atmosphere in the community ahead of the 2024 regional elections. It is hoped that residents will play an active role in maintaining the social security situation, especially in now security and harmony. both harmony among residents and harmony among religious communities, calling on all residents and their family members to stay away from alcohol, gambling, drugs and fights, a -he explained. “Do not be easily provoked by hoaxes as this can cause unrest and unrest in society which can be harmful to yourself and others,” he added. Nanggulan residents welcomed the call of the Bhabinkamtibmas Kutowinangun Kidul Tingkir Police to create a fresh, safe and conducive atmosphere ahead of the Salatiga Town legislative elections, ready to maintain security and harmony among residents and among religious communities, not to easily believe hoaxes and to contribute to success. of the 2024 elections, said Ahmad Safi'i. The Salatiga Police Chief, who was contacted separately, expressed thanks to all ranks who actively carried out sambang patrols in the area, asked all levels of society to play an active role in the maintaining security and harmony and not easily believing new hoaxes. exercise wisdom in responding to political developments and appeal to “Residents should stay away from alcohol, gambling, drug abuse and fighting in order to create a safe and conducive Salatiga Town before the implementation of the regional elections in the city of Salatiga”, underlined the AKBP. Aryuni Novitasari, M.Psi., M.Si., Psi. (Public Relations of Salatiga Police, Central Java Regional Police)

