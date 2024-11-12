Narendra Modi rally in Pune today: Traffic advisory issued, avoid these routes | Latest news India





Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's election rally in Pune on Tuesday, November 12, traffic restrictions will be enforced in central areas of the city from late afternoon until 8:30 p.m. The Pune Traffic Police has issued an advisory to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting. (PTI file) Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amol Zende issued a notice detailing the restrictions on Monday evening. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays during the rally period. Read also: Maharashtra polls: PM Modi to address rally in Pune today, will Sharad Pawar be his target? During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune, the following traffic detours were implemented to reduce traffic jams in Pune: -Between Na. Si. Phadke Chowk and Nath Pai Chowk (Mazdoor Adda), vehicles are not allowed on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road (Ambil Odha area). Instead, drivers should get to their destination via routes that begin in Na. Si. Phadke Chowk, go to Nilayam Talkies Bridge and then continue on Sinhagad Road. -Bapurao Ghole Road to Tilak College Chowk (Ambil Odha junction): Traffic on this road is prohibited in the evening. Drivers can reach their destination using alternate routes from Tilak College Chowk to Joggers Park Road, from where they can access Lal Bahadur Shastri Road or Sinhagad Road. -From Tilak Chowk to Bhide Bridge Junction, traffic on Kelkar Road will move in one direction only. To escape traffic, commuters have to turn left at Z Bridge and then right at Bhide Bridge Junction. -Garud Ganpati Chowk: There is no way to get from Garud Ganpati Chowk to Bhide Bridge Chowk. Passengers can avoid the closure by turning left at Garud Ganpati Chowk and turning right at Tilak Chowk. -Deccan to Kelkar Road: Via Bhide Bridge, access to Kelkar Road from Deccan region is restricted. After crossing Bhide Bridge, drivers have to turn left and take Nadipatra Road to reach their destination. -In Ambil Odha area, parking will not be allowed on Sane Guruji Road, the road that connects to Tilak Road intersection, or on Nilayam Talkies Bridge. Also read: Ludhiana: Pothole-ridden road near Kohara Chowk poses threat to commuters On November 20, Maharashtra will vote for the Assembly election in a single phase. Political parties contesting for 288 Assembly seats include BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and NCP (SP). The stakes are high. On November 23, three days after the election, the votes will be counted. The following roads will not allow the entry of large vehicles: – Alandi Road from Bopkhel Phata Chowk -Old Pune Mumbai Highway from Harris Bridge -Aundh Road from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge -Baner Road from Hotel Raga Chowk – Pashan Road from Shivaji Chowk statue -Solapur Road (from Bhairoba Nala Chowk -Ahmednagar Road from Kharadi Chowk Bypass -Satara Road from Market Yard junction; -Saswad Road via Bopdev Ghat from Khadi Machine Chowk towards Kondhwa -Saswad road from Mantarwadi Phata to Hadapsar -Karve Road from Warje Chowk bridge -Satara Road from Wadgaon Chowk bridge -Lohegaon Road from Petrolsatha Chowk towards 509 Chowk Read also: Ludhiana MC chief writes to NHAI to clean and repair highways Four urban arteries do not have parking. In addition, on Tuesday, from 6 a.m. to midnight, parking of any kind on both sides of the road will be prohibited on the following four main roads: -Golf Club Chowk Road from Airport Road to Ambedkar Chowk

– Sancheti Chowk to Khandojibaba Chowk on JM Road via Jangali Maharaj Road – Khandoji Baba Chowk to Veer Chapekar Chowk on FC Road via Ferguson College Road -Tilak Chowk to Nath Pai Chowk on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road via Shastri Road Supporting Mahayuti candidates, PM Modi is expected to address three rallies. In the morning, he will hold a rally in Chimur constituency of Vidarbha and in the afternoon, he will hold a rally in Solapur. In the evening, the final rally will take place at the SP College Ground in Pune.

