Boris Johnson says President-elect Donald Trump was pretty tough on Vladimir Putin the last time he was in the Oval Office. But this time, his longtime political ally is worried that freedom and democracy around the world are now under greater threat. The former British prime minister claimed Trump had advisers who admire the Russian dictator whispering in his ear.

On stage at the Fortunes Global Forum conference Monday, Johnson warned that the Republican Party has a kind of weird homoerotic fascination with Putin, which I don't personally share.

Some of these people think he's an all-around stand-up guy and like his manly Christianity, he said. This is completely absurd. He is a tyrant, a kleptocrat, a murderer and a very, very dangerous and evil man.

But there is no doubt that some of these people are in the ear of the 47th president and whispering a lot of nonsense to him.

The British politician accused Prime Minister Viktor Orbn of doing the same. There is a lot of dangerous, poisonous and pernicious speech going on right now, Johnson added. I hope and I hope and I hope that this argument will not succeed, and I hope that the argument for democracy and freedom will succeed and I base my optimism on what I saw last times.

Johnson is of course referring to Trump's proposed peace deal. The boomerang billionaire president has repeatedly declared that he will end more than two and a half years of war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” should he be reinstalled in the White House.

The Kremlin has denied media reports that Trump had a telephone conversation with Putin, during which he allegedly warned the Russian president against an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Regardless, Johnson insisted there is a real risk the deal could be reached without being in the interests of freedom and democracy.

“I am absolutely convinced that it would be a disaster for the world if Ukraine were to collapse,” he added. However, I remember Trump when he was in power, where he was actually quite tough on Putin.

So look, I'm just putting it out there. (If) anyone is in contact with the president-elect, here is a golden opportunity to show that the previous administration was weak because it did not give the Ukrainians the supplies they needed.

Fortune contacted Trump for comment.

Johnson has been promoting his new memoir, Unchained, who was No.1 in the UK since its release last month. Last week he was removed from Channel 4's US election night program for over-promoting your book.

