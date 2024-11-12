I will fix the date of the protest march myself: Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he would personally announce the date of his party's protest march, for which we would be fully prepared, in the next few days.

Speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, the former prime minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced PTI's action plan during the political rally on November 9 in Swabi.

“This time our protest will continue and our people will not return home until the constitution, democracy and judicial independence are restored and our innocent workers and leaders are released,” he said. declared.

The imprisoned leader stressed that he was ready to sacrifice everything for “real freedom for Pakistan”. PTI officials, parliamentarians, organizers, ticket holders, workers and supporters should finalize preparations and begin mobilization efforts on the ground, he added.

Addressing the Swabi rally, Gandapur had told PTI workers to prepare for a “do or die” agitation for the release of party founder Imran Khan as they would soon hold a protest.

He urged party activists to wait for the final call, which will be given by the jailed leader in November.

In the first week of October, Gandapur had led a protest march from Peshawar to Islamabad, but it ended badly after the mysterious disappearance of the chief minister, leaving the protesters and PTI supporters alone on the Jinnah Avenue in the capital.

Separately, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram took a shot at the federal government for allegedly blocking virtual private servers (VPNs), terming it a blatant attempt to suppress freedom of expression and access to information.

In a strong statement denouncing the government's continued ban on X and its alleged efforts to control VPNs, the Information Secretary called on the Shehbaz Sharif administration to focus on building a firewall against terrorist threats rather than repression of social media users.

Sheikh Waqas accused the government of prioritizing control of social media over fighting terrorism, saying that instead of developing a solid strategy to fight terrorists, the “incompetent regime” was using all its resources. energy to muzzle social media aimed at keeping citizens in the dark about their “flawed” policies and misdeeds.

Sheikh Waqas stressed that the government should not install a geolocation firewall to target social media users and political opponents, but rather terrorists, who now target innocent people on a daily basis.

