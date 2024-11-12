Has Indonesia fallen into China's nine-dash trap?

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was in China last week, his second visit since winning Indonesia's elections. What made this visit so surprising was the joint statement released after the meeting. Among the long list of agreements and cooperation initiatives, there was a paragraph accept common development in areas of the South China Sea where Beijing and Jakarta have overlapping claims. This is an important statement that betrays Indonesia's South China Sea policy over the past decades.

With the statement, Indonesia appears to be the first ASEAN member state to implicitly recognize Beijing's nine-dash line, a set of lines on Chinese maps reflecting Beijing's claims to areas in the South China Sea – and therefore the first ASEAN country to fall into the fold of China. nine-dash line trap. This is a contradictory and reckless policy, dangerous for Indonesia and the region.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a vague clarifying statement that Indonesia still does not recognize China's nine-dash line. However, this contradicts the joint statement and was issued unilaterally, whereas the joint statement was made jointly by Indonesia and China, so it is possible that China continues to stick to the interpretation presented in the previous statement.

Since China introduced the nine-dash line, Indonesia has I firmly rejected itas it overlaps with Indonesia's exclusive economic zone, a legitimate claim under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). THE 2016 South China Sea Tribunal decision made it clear that China's nine-dash claim had no basis under international law. Acknowledging this assertion therefore means that Indonesia has consented to something that is illegal under international law. Worse still, Indonesia is ready to share its sovereign rights to explore and exploit fisheries and oil resources with the country making this claim.

Recognizing overlapping claims with China, Indonesia has an obligation to negotiate a maritime boundary. Before this recognition, Indonesia had maritime borders with ten states: Australia, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Palau, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and India. Geographically, all of these countries are neighbors of Indonesia, which means that under UNCLOS, Indonesia has the right to negotiate a maritime boundary delimitation for either an exclusive economic zone, a continental shelf, or for territorial waters.

However, given that China is located far beyond the 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone and 350 nautical mile continental shelf, Indonesia should under no circumstances negotiate maritime boundary delimitation with China. This is a huge loss to Indonesia's ability to manage its natural resources.

The recognition of China's claim to the nine-dash line also has implications for the ongoing negotiations on the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct (CoC) in the South China Sea. During the CoC negotiations, Indonesia made it clear that all claims in the CoC must be based on a legitimate claim under UNCLOS. Therefore, the recent statement appears to betray the Indonesian position, which has been supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for many years.

This statement therefore has significant implications for the CoC negotiation and reveals that ASEAN countries do not have a unified position in negotiations with Beijing. Other ASEAN claimant states may feel betrayed by Indonesia's recognition of the nine-dash claim, which they have firmly and collectively rejected thus far.

Finally, this statement could also have implications for the recent EEZ demarcation agreement between Indonesia and Vietnam, which has not yet been ratified by the Indonesian parliament. In 2022, Indonesia and Vietnam concluded 12-year negotiations. The agreement was seen as significant because it shows that ASEAN states are capable of resolving their maritime boundary disputes through peaceful negotiations. Furthermore, the agreement clearly showed that both Indonesia and Vietnam do not recognize China's nine-line claimdespite protests from Beijing after its conclusion.

Indonesia's recognition of overlapping Chinese claims contradicts the Indonesia-Vietnam EEZ agreement. Indonesia has not yet ratified the agreement, and the recent statement recognizing China's overlapping claims now creates uncertainty around ratification.

The joint statement between Indonesia and China betrayed Indonesia's national interest and appears to be a huge victory for Beijing. This has implications for Indonesia's sovereign rights to use the resources of its EEZ and continental shelf, and has significantly altered the political constellation and solidarity of ASEAN claimant states in the South China Sea.

This article is part of the Blue Security Project led by La Trobe Asia, University of Western Australia Institute of Defense and Security, Griffith Asia Institute, Center for United States Studies, UNSW Canberra and the Asia-Pacific Development, Diplomacy and Defense Dialogue (AP4D). The opinions expressed are those of the authors alone and do not represent the Maritime Exchange, the Australian Government or the government of the collaborating partner country.