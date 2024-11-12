Bappenas reveals a number of goals of Jokowi's government that should not be achieved





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Ministry/National Development Planning Agency (PPN/Bappenas) believes that the majority of the President's objectives Joko Widodo in the second period of his reign was not realized. This was revealed from data from the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2019-2024 presented by the Minister of National Development Planning/Chief of Bappenas, Rachmat Pambudyduring a joint meeting with Commission XI DPR RI, Tuesday (11/12/2024). “What we are doing here with our friends is (comparing) the 2019 benchmark, the 2023 achievements and the objectives of the RPJMN and RKP (the government work plans that we are currently evaluating), explained Rachmat in front of the members of the council. “Based on this assessment, we are planning what will be the vision and mission of the new government, which, as I told you before, is that what we are doing is a continuation of previous governments,” he said. he added. Also read: Jokowi Government's Investment Achievement in 10 Years Reaches IDR 9,117.4 Trillion Based on the presentation read by Rachmat, it is estimated that not all the economic objectives of the RPJMN 2019-2024 will be achieved, starting with economic growth, investment growth, share processing industry and declared unemployment rate. In the area of ​​social protection, the majority of goals are also unlikely to be achieved, from the Gini ratio (inequality), poverty levels to the human development index. At the same time, from a human resources perspective, the objective is to reduce the prevalence stunted growth should also reach the planned target in 2024. However, a number of RPJMN objectives have been achieved and are expected to be achieved by 2024. Also read: Kompas R&D Survey: Political and social sectors during the 10 years of Jokowi's administration are considered good, laws have been lowered For example, Bappenas said the exchange rate for farmers and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions helped achieve the planned 2024 target. At the same time, several programs expected to achieve the objective in 2024 concern the expected score of dietary habits, the average duration of schooling for the population aged 15 and over and maternal deaths per 100,000 births. Here is the data on the achievements of the RPJMN 2019-2024 presented by Bappenas during the meeting of Commission XI of the DPR RI: Economy 1. Economic growth (percentage) Baseline (2019): 5.02 Achievement 2023: 5.05 Objective 2024 (RPJMN): 6.2-6.5 2024 objective (RKP): 5.3-5.7 Estimated achievement 2025-2029: not expected to be achieved 2. Investment growth (percentage) Reference (2019): 4.50 2023 results: 4.40 Objective 2024 (RPJMN): 6.6-7.0 Target 2024 (RKP): 6.2-7.0 Estimated achievement 2025-2029: not expected to be achieved Also read: Entrepreneurship rate at end of Jokowi administration reaches 3.35 percent 3. Share of the processing industry (percentage) Baseline (2019): 19.7 Achievement 2023: 18.67 Objective 2024 (RPJMN): 9:00 p.m. Objective 2024 (RKP): – Estimated achievement 2025-2029: not expected to be achieved 4. Open unemployment rate/TPT (percent) Baseline (2019): 5.23 Achievement 2023: 5.32 Objective 2024 (RPJMN): 3.6-4.3 Target 2024 (RKP): 5.0-5.7 Estimated achievement 2025-2029: not expected to be achieved Social protection

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/11/12/13331601/bappenas-beberkan-sejumlah-target-pemerintahan-jokowi-diperkirakan-tak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos