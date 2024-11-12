List of ministers from the Jokowi era who received money for their retirement, take a look at the amounts!





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – 5:09 p.m. WIB

Jakarta– The ranks of Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers and other senior state officials during the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) began to receive pension and old-age savings (THT) benefits from PT Taspen (Persero). Read also: Taspen hands over retirement benefits and old-age savings to a number of ministers in Jokowi's cabinet Through uploads to his personal Instagram, @tetenmasduki_the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs for the period 2019-2024 admitted to having received a pension of IDR 27 million. Then, starting November 1, 2024, Teten admitted that he would regularly receive IDR 3 million every month. “I received a pension from TASPEN of IDR 27 million during my tenure as Chief of Staff of the President and Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs. Starting November 1, I will receive a pension of IDR 3 million every month. Thank God” , Teten said. , quoted on his personal Instagram, Tuesday November 12, 2024. Read also: Response from the National Police Chief regarding the possibility of questioning Budi Arie in connection with the online gaming case Not only Teten, but also a number of ministers and other senior state officials under President Jokowi's administration, who received pensions and THT benefits directly from PT Taspen in their respective offices. These ministers include Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly; Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah; Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Human Rights, Hadi Tjahjanto; Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA), Bintang Puspayoga; the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas; and Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan. Read also: Sri Mulyani asks Minister Prabowo to save the budget and reduce funds for official travel by 50% Then there is also the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), Basuki Hadimuljono; Minister of National Development Planning/Chief of Bappenas, Suharso Monoarfa; Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno; Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi; the Minister of Environment and Forests, Siti Nurbaya Bakar; and Supreme Court Chief Justice Muhammad Syarifuddin. The handover of the pension funds and THT was carried out by Taspen Chief Commissioner Suhardi Alius, Taspen Acting Chief Director Rony Hanityo Aprianto, and Taspen Operational Director Ariyandi. Henra, secretary general of Taspen, said it was a form of appreciation for the dedication of ministers and senior state officials in carrying out their duties. “Taspen, as the social security manager of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and state civil servants, is always proactive in providing all rights and benefits to civil servants,” Henra said in his statement of Tuesday November 12, 2024. “Taspen appreciates the performance and all the service and dedication of the ministers to the country, through the delivery of pension benefits and the THT program. We hope that the benefits received can ensure prosperity for them and their families,” he said. he declared. Next page Henra, secretary general of Taspen, said it was a form of appreciation for the dedication of ministers and senior state officials in carrying out their duties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.viva.co.id/bisnis/1771014-daftar-menteri-era-jokowi-sudah-terima-uang-pensiun-intip-nominalnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos