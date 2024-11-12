COP29: How are ASEAN countries advancing their climate policy? | NEWS





COP29 takes place from November 11 to 22 in Baku. (Photo: UN Climate Change – Kamran Guliyev) The United Nations Climate Summit (COP29) is currently in full swing, with the active participation of ASEAN member states, made up of developing countries. RECCESSARY will closely monitor the actions and statements of ASEAN countries during the conference and provide continuous updates to this article. Indonesia closely monitors carbon market development The Indonesian delegation to COP29 is led by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the brother of President Prabowo Subianto, who serves as special envoy with the delegation from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. During the opening event at the Indonesian Pavilion, Hashim conveyed President Prabowo's statement, emphasizing Indonesia's commitment to continuing the agreements reached during the administration of former President Joko Widodo. Hashim also highlighted Indonesia's future priorities in wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, solar and nuclear energy, aiming to produce 75 GW of renewable energy over the next 15 years. The Indonesian pavilion at COP29 is themed “Sustainable, Stronger Together”, highlighting the country's achievements in renewable energy development, carbon capture technologies and reforestation projects. In line with COP29's focus on climate finance, Hashim highlighted that Indonesia's carbon reserves stand at 577 million tonnes, which could serve as an incentive to attract investment. The day before, Minister of Environment Hanif Faisol Nurofiq highlighted the importance of this visit to monitor the progress of the development of the carbon market framework and encourage the normalization of carbon trading. Indonesian pavilion at COP29 in 2024. (Photo: COP29) Malaysia urges developed countries to meet climate finance commitments Malaysia, in a press release, said its pavilion at COP29 focuses on seven key sectors, reinforcing the country's commitment to green economic development as outlined in the 2025 national budget. He also expresses support for the carbon tax policy to be implemented in 2026, aimed at encouraging the adoption of clean technologies and attracting sustainable investments, thereby elevating Malaysia's position in the sustainable development sector. Before leaving for COP29, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad mentioned that Malaysia would focus on unmet financial commitments of developed countries and strive to create more opportunities for businesses to attract investment for the development of a low-income country. carbon economy. He also noted that Malaysia plans to sign several cooperation agreements, both domestically and internationally, at the conference and aims to achieve the country's net zero emissions target by 2050 through the proposed Climate Change Bill. climate change and the national adaptation plan. Source: BETWEEN(1)(2)APPOINTEDThe Sun

