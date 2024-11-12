No evidence to suggest Indian Prime Minister Modi has been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize





A post accompanying a video of Asle Tojedeputy head of the Nobel Prize Committee, speaking to a media outlet is widely shared on social media platforms (here, hereAnd here), claiming that Indian Prime Minister Modi has been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. In the video, Asle Toje discusses Prime Minister Modi's intervention in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and appreciates India's efforts to remind Russia of the consequences of using nuclear weapons. In this article, let's verify the claims made in the post. The archived version of a similar article can be found here. Claim: Indian Prime Minister Modi has been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. Do: There is no evidence to suggest that Indian Prime Minister Modi has been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. Additionally, the Nobel Prize statutes mandate secrecy regarding the details of nominations and nominees. The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo. The viral video of Asle Toje discussing Prime Minister Modis' intervention in the Russia-Ukraine conflict dates back to March 2023, when Toje visited India. During his visit, Toje interacted with the media and praised India, especially Prime Minister Modi. Following these remarks, several leading news agencies published articles in March 2023 suggesting that Prime Minister Modi was a leading candidate for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, citing Toje's comments. However, Toje later denied the media claims, stating that he never referred to Prime Minister Modi as the leading candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. Therefore, the assertion made in the post is FAKE. It is important to note that the Nobel Prizes for 2024 were announced in October 2024 (here). The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize Nobel Peace Prize 2024 to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo for its efforts to imagine and “realize a world without nuclear weapons” by amplifying the voices of those who survived the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (here, here). Subsequently, we conducted a relevant keyword search to gather details about this viral video of Asle Toje, deputy head of the Nobel Prize committee, speaking to a media outlet, and found that the video dates back to March 2023 (here, here). Asle Toje, vice-chairman of the Nobel Prize Committee, welcomes Prime Minister Modi's “positive intervention” in the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Prime Minister Modi is now an elder statesman. This new style of diplomacy coming from India is welcome,” Mr. Toje told TIMES NOW. Oppn continues to attack PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/sydnKhEOi2 – TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 16, 2023 Further research revealed that Asle Toje, deputy head of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, visited India in March 2023. He attended a round table discussion on “Alternative development model and peace”, organized by the India Center Foundation at the India International Center (IIC) in New Delhi on March 14, 2023. During this conference, Toje spoke about world peace in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. After the conference, he collaborated with several news agencies. During his interactions with the media, Toje praised India and, PM Modi especially. He then praised Prime Minister Modi for his intervention to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following these remarks, several leading press agencies such as Hindustan Times, Economic Times, YOU, PBA, CNBC, WION, Mint, ZÉÉ, ABN, JagranAnd ASIANET published articles in March 2023 suggesting that Prime Minister Modi was a leading candidate for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, citing Toje's comments. During this search, we also found several articles (here, here) stating that Asle Toje, in an interview with news agency ANI, denied media allegations that he had named Prime Minister Modi as the leading candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. It should also be mentioned that the statuses of the Nobel Peace Prize imposes secrecy regarding the details of potential candidates. In general, details of candidates and nominators are not revealed up to 50 years later. This restriction even applies to surveys and opinions related to the awarding of a prize. The detailed statutes of the Nobel Foundation can be consulted here & here. Factly had already verified a similar claim in March 2023, according to which Asle Toje, deputy head of the Nobel Prize committee, had mentioned Indian Prime Minister Modi as the leading candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. In summary, there is no evidence that Indian Prime Minister Modi was nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo.

