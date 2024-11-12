Politics
Many of Jokowi's goals when he was president were not achieved, here is the data!
Jakarta –
Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Chief of Bappenas Rachmat Pambudy said a number of development goals of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) government are not expected to be achieved before the end of 2024 .
During a working meeting with Commission XI DPR, Rachmat explained a number of indicators. In detail, it is estimated that 11 indicators are not achieved, 3 indicators are estimated to be achieved and 2 indicators are achieved. There are four indicators in the economic sector that have not been achieved, namely economic growth, investment growth, share of processing industry and open unemployment rate (TPT).
“Economic growth from 2019 baseline was 5.02%, 2023 achievement was 5.05% and RPJMN target was 6.2-6.5% and with RKP 5 .3 to 5.7% and this estimated target has not been achieved,” Rachmat said in a working meeting with Commission XI DPR, Jakarta, Tuesday (11/12/2024).
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
“Then the investment growth that we convey here is the benchmark of 4.5%, the achievement (2023) is 4.4%, then the RPJMN is 6.6 to 7% and here we organize the RKP in within the framework of achieving 6.2 to 7% It is also estimated that this objective will not be achieved,” he further explained.
Meanwhile, other inaccessible indicators such as the share of management industry have a baseline of 19.7%, the achievement for 2023 is 18.67%, the RPJMN 2020-2024 is 21 %. Then, the TPT indicator has a benchmark of 5.23%, the 2023 achievement is 5.32%, the RPJMN is 3.6 to 4.3%, and the RKP is 5.0 to 5.7.
Furthermore, social welfare indicators such as poverty level, Gini ratio, human development index and farmers' exchange rate would also not be achieved. Only the peasant exchange rate has been reached.
“The poverty level which is part of the social protection reference indicator is 9.22%, then the 2023 objective is 9.36%, and the RPJMN objective for 2024 is 6 to 7%, the RKP of 6.5-7.5% is also not achieved,” explained Rachmat.
“Similarly, the base index of the Gini ratio is 0.38; the realization is 0.388; the RPJMN is 0.36; it is also estimated that the RKP has not been achieved,” he further explained.
Meanwhile, the only social indicator achieved, namely the farmers' exchange rate, has a baseline of 100.90, the 2023 target is 112.46, the RPJMN 2020-2024 is 105 and the RKP is 105-108.
“Regarding energy and food, the expected food pattern benchmark score is 87.19; achievement 94.1; RPJMN 95.2; RKP 9.2 estimated to be achieved. Availability of rice (in millions of tonnes) reference 38.4; achievement 38.32; RPJMN 46.84 is estimated not to be achieved,” he further explained.
Meanwhile, for the GHG emissions reduction index with a reference of 24.92%, the 2022 achievement is 27.82%, the RPJMN 2020-2024 is 27.27% and the RKP is 27 .27%. Then, the indicator of the share of EBT in the national energy mix with a reference of 9.19%, the 2023 achievement of 13.21%, the RPJMN 2020-2024 towards 23% and the RKP of 19.5 % should not be reached.
Then, based on human resources indicators consisting of the average number of years of schooling for the population aged 15 and over, it is estimated that this objective will be achieved; gross enrollment rates in higher education should not be achieved; the maternal mortality rate per 100,000 births is estimated to have been achieved; and the prevalence of stunting in children under five is estimated to be unattainable.
“It is the evaluation of the achievements that we have recorded, then the president (of the Commission) explained Rachmat.
See also the video “Will Jokowi join Golkar? Bahlil says like this…':
(fdl/fdl)
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.detik.com/berita-ekonomi-bisnis/d-7634688/banyak-target-jokowi-selama-jadi-presiden-tak-tercapai-ini-datanya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Weekend Sports Roundup Baileys net profit
- Imran Khan's release unlikely for now, says Fazlur Rehman
- Chinese driver rams car into crowd, killing 35 in rare attack BNN Bloomberg
- With Trump, Netanyahus have their work cut out for them – POLITICO
- Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi pleads for tribal unity, accuses Congress of dividing Adivasi community
- Why Israel welcomes Trump's return
- None of Jokowi's economic goals for the second period have been achieved
- PM arrives at COP29 to boost UK clean energy growth
- Lightning players trade hockey sticks for fishing rods to support childhood cancer research
- Human vision is restored through stem cell replacement, a breakthrough in regenerative medicine.
- Donald Trump Jr leaves new administration to join venture capital firm
- “At least that idiot Boris Johnson won’t organize my funeral”