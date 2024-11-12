Many of Jokowi's goals when he was president were not achieved, here is the data!





Jakarta –

Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Chief of Bappenas Rachmat Pambudy said a number of development goals of President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) government are not expected to be achieved before the end of 2024 .

During a working meeting with Commission XI DPR, Rachmat explained a number of indicators. In detail, it is estimated that 11 indicators are not achieved, 3 indicators are estimated to be achieved and 2 indicators are achieved. There are four indicators in the economic sector that have not been achieved, namely economic growth, investment growth, share of processing industry and open unemployment rate (TPT).

“Economic growth from 2019 baseline was 5.02%, 2023 achievement was 5.05% and RPJMN target was 6.2-6.5% and with RKP 5 .3 to 5.7% and this estimated target has not been achieved,” Rachmat said in a working meeting with Commission XI DPR, Jakarta, Tuesday (11/12/2024).

“Then the investment growth that we convey here is the benchmark of 4.5%, the achievement (2023) is 4.4%, then the RPJMN is 6.6 to 7% and here we organize the RKP in within the framework of achieving 6.2 to 7% It is also estimated that this objective will not be achieved,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, other inaccessible indicators such as the share of management industry have a baseline of 19.7%, the achievement for 2023 is 18.67%, the RPJMN 2020-2024 is 21 %. Then, the TPT indicator has a benchmark of 5.23%, the 2023 achievement is 5.32%, the RPJMN is 3.6 to 4.3%, and the RKP is 5.0 to 5.7.

Furthermore, social welfare indicators such as poverty level, Gini ratio, human development index and farmers' exchange rate would also not be achieved. Only the peasant exchange rate has been reached.

“The poverty level which is part of the social protection reference indicator is 9.22%, then the 2023 objective is 9.36%, and the RPJMN objective for 2024 is 6 to 7%, the RKP of 6.5-7.5% is also not achieved,” explained Rachmat.

“Similarly, the base index of the Gini ratio is 0.38; the realization is 0.388; the RPJMN is 0.36; it is also estimated that the RKP has not been achieved,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, the only social indicator achieved, namely the farmers' exchange rate, has a baseline of 100.90, the 2023 target is 112.46, the RPJMN 2020-2024 is 105 and the RKP is 105-108.

“Regarding energy and food, the expected food pattern benchmark score is 87.19; achievement 94.1; RPJMN 95.2; RKP 9.2 estimated to be achieved. Availability of rice (in millions of tonnes) reference 38.4; achievement 38.32; RPJMN 46.84 is estimated not to be achieved,” he further explained.

Meanwhile, for the GHG emissions reduction index with a reference of 24.92%, the 2022 achievement is 27.82%, the RPJMN 2020-2024 is 27.27% and the RKP is 27 .27%. Then, the indicator of the share of EBT in the national energy mix with a reference of 9.19%, the 2023 achievement of 13.21%, the RPJMN 2020-2024 towards 23% and the RKP of 19.5 % should not be reached.

Then, based on human resources indicators consisting of the average number of years of schooling for the population aged 15 and over, it is estimated that this objective will be achieved; gross enrollment rates in higher education should not be achieved; the maternal mortality rate per 100,000 births is estimated to have been achieved; and the prevalence of stunting in children under five is estimated to be unattainable.

“It is the evaluation of the achievements that we have recorded, then the president (of the Commission) explained Rachmat.

