IHC issues notice on plea for details of Imran Khan case





ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the Interior Ministry and other respondents in Noreen Niazi's petition seeking details of cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e founder Imran Khan -Insaf (PTI).

A single bench of the IHC, headed by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, heard the petition filed by lawyers Salman Safdar, Chaudhary Khalid Yousaf and Khadija Siddiqui.

In her petition, Noreen Niazi cited the Federation of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Interior, the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad and the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA) as defendants.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer requested the court to provide complete details of the records and copies of the FIRs against the PTI founder. The lawyer further requested that the arrest of the PTI leader in known and unidentified cases be stayed until a final decision is taken on the plea.

The lawyer argued that the illegal and desperate acts of the respondents were a blatant violation of due process enshrined in Articles 4, 9, 10-A and 25 of the Constitution.

He added that the fundamental and constitutional rights of the petitioner's brother were being unlawfully and illegally violated, and such actions by the respondent authorities constituted a serious abuse of power and excess of authority.

He further said that the petitioner has a constitutional right to be informed about all the cases in which her brother has been involved so that she can defend herself in court.

Counsel argued that the actions of the respondents were tainted by malice and political victimization, leaving the petitioner with no recourse other than to invoke the jurisdiction of the court for relief.

Therefore, the counsel requested that in light of the particular facts and circumstances, the court directs the respondents to furnish a complete and up-to-date report/list of criminal cases along with the current status and record in which Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi was implicated. The lawyer also requested that the respondents be restrained from making immediate arrest of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi in any undisclosed and concealed matter without the permission of the court.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC tribunal issued notices to the respondents and sought their response on Thursday.

