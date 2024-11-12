



Two years after his disappearance, new phrases and little-known habits continue to be published on Queen Elizabeth. But this time, the one who enters the viewfinder of the English tabloids is not only one of the longest-serving sovereigns in the history of Great Britain. Great Britainbut also the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to a new book on British politics, written by the Sunday Times journalist Tim Shipmanthe mother of King Charles she does not seem to have felt much esteem for the politician and was very happy to know that “he would not have organized his funeral“. Unpublished statements Appearances are deceiving. This is confirmed by Tim Shipman, who has written a new book on Downing Street, Westminster and British politics, entitled Out, which will be released in November, in which he reveals that Queen Elizabeth never really digested the presence of Boris. Johnson (60) as Prime Minister. As Repubblica reports, Shipman would attribute sensational phrases to the Queen. Two days before her death, for example, Elizabeth II is said to have said to her collaborator: “At least that idiot Boris Johnson won't organize my funeral.” A sentence that the Queen said, obviously, as a joke, but which leaked from Buckingham Palace to the Sunday Times journalist. But not only that, because it seems that there is another context. In November 2019, the Queen also defined the former Prime Minister as “a person who would be better off on stage rather than in politics”. So many ironic phrases, which once again confirm the sarcasm of the sovereign widely relayed in the English press, but which also underline the extent to which the queen had little esteem for the political figure. © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Evening update on today's news

