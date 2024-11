Donald Trump Jr leaves new administration to join venture capital firm

Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Donald Trump Jr chose to join a venture capital firm that invests in conservative-leaning businesses and an anti-ESG economy, rather than being part of his father's White House team.

The president-elect's eldest son will join Florida-based venture capital firm 1789 Capital as a partner, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move.

Trump Jr had played a central role in the re-election campaign, including supporting JD Vance, who ultimately beat off competition from more established rivals to become Trump's vice-presidential pick.

Trump Jr was also instrumental in establishing closer ties with Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who abandoned his White House bid and came out in support of Trump.

The 46-year-old also encouraged the president-elect's growing interest in cryptocurrencies, an industry that Trump once derided but has since embraced. Along with his brothers Eric and Barron, Trump Jr is closely involved in World Liberty Financial, a crypto company launched this year.

The president-elect is in the process of assembling his core team. He plans to name immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy and is expected to name China hawk Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Trump Jr, who has championed new good causes, is joining a venture capital firm that claims to back companies building the next era of American prosperity.

1789 Capital targets the so-called parallel economy, including alternative media. The small company, founded in 2022, has one investment listed on the PitchBook private markets database: Tucker Carlson Network, the streaming platform created by right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson.

Founded by Trump supporter Omeed Malik, the company also targets sectors that have been negatively affected by environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and cutting-edge technologies that disrupt industries weighed down by excessive bureaucracy, according to its site Internet.

Trump Jr's nomination was first reported by The New York Times.

